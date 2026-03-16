London council to receive under £300,000 for five blocks transferred to struck-off airspace developer

Last year, the east London council was urged to stop the transfer of housing blocks to companies run by James Gold, who was expelled from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in 2022.

Mr Gold was at the centre of a London Centric investigation last year after it emerged he was entering into deals with leaseholders and paying for the freeholds of publicly owned housing in exchange for access to “air rights”.

The blocks are transferred under collective enfranchisement, a legal right usually used by residents to buy the freehold from their landlord, and two transferrals have now been completed.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to Tower Hamlets reveals the borough was paid £120,950 for both Armsby House in Stepney and Stafford Cripps House in Bethnal Green.

In January 2022, the freehold of Armsby House, a four-storey block of flats in Stepney, was sold to 1-24 Armsby House Freehold Limited for £80,250.