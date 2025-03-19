Lords Built Environment Committee launches New Towns inquiry

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The House of Lords Built Environment Committee has launched a modular inquiry into New Towns and expanded settlements.
Over a number of short, targeted modules, the committee aims to find out whether New Towns and expanded settlements are an effective means of delivering housing and, if so, how to ensure they are successful.
The government aims to have up to 12 New Towns under construction by the next election.
More than 100 potential locations in England have already been identified and submitted to the New Towns Taskforce.
The majority of these involve urban expansions in London, the South East and the South West.
The first module will focus on whether the construction of New Towns and expanded settlements is practicable and achievable.
The inquiry will consider the role of local, regional and central government, and examine what effect devolution might have on delivery.
It will examine the role of the private sector and public-private partnerships, consider alternative funding models and look to contemporary success stories, both nationally and internationally.
The inquiry will also study the practical implications of building on such a scale, considering the capacity of the construction sector, what legal challenges could be faced, and the role of “robust” community consultation.
Lord Gascoigne, chair of the committee, said the government has “very ambitious housebuilding targets” to address the UK’s “chronic housing shortage”.
He said: “It is hoping that these New Towns can make a contribution to solving the nation’s housing shortage.
“Our initial inquiry will focus on practical delivery and seek to understand the legal, political and economic channels through which new and expanded settlements can be successfully delivered.
“To inform our work, we want to hear from as broad a range of people as possible. If you have a view on any aspect of our inquiry, look at our call for evidence and let us know what you think.”
The committee has made a call for evidence as part of the inquiry, including questions on potential barriers and how the government can support the planning and delivery of New Towns.
Last month, the prime minister announced plans to accelerate New Town delivery.
Sector leaders welcomed the announcement.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories