Miliband unveils £100m solar top-up for Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund

Mr Miliband said: “As we face the second fossil fuel shock in less than five years, the lesson for our country is clear: the era of fossil fuel security is over, and the era of clean energy security must come of age.

“That’s why we’re doubling down on clean power, to give our country energy security and bring down bills for good.”

The measures were welcomed by housing associations and developers. Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “As another international crisis starts to push energy bills even higher, it is right that the government looks to accelerate the Warm Homes Plan.

“Every piece of loft insulation or solar panel that we install helps to keep homes warmer and cheaper to power, while reducing our reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets.”

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “With bills forecast to rise from July, moves to get energy efficiency measures into homes and plans to delink the cost of gas from electricity bills can’t come soon enough.

“But until these reforms take effect, it’s clear that households will also need support with their energy costs.

“The households most exposed to that increase need support now, not just long-term structural change. That means help for those on low incomes, in poorly insulated homes, or relying on heating oil and LPG outside the price cap.”

Rob Wall, assistant director of the British Property Federation, said: “We welcome the broad thrust of the announcement, including more funding to retrofit social housing, the use of more public land for solar and new measures to speed up the connections process and cut delays to essential grid upgrades.”

However, he added, there is “little recognition of the huge impact of grid constraints on development”.