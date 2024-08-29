Ministers eye 200 stalled schemes as New Homes Accelerator launched

The New Homes Accelerator will involve 15 civil servants from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and Homes England working cross-government and with councils to speed up the delivery of delayed schemes.

Early government estimates have suggested there are 200 large sites in England that could deliver “up to 300,000 new homes”, according to MHCLG.

Inside Housing understands that experts are currently being recruited for the new group, which is expected to be fully staffed by the end of next month.

Planning experts are also expected to be deployed to “work through blockages” at sites and look at “barriers to affordable housing delivery”, MHCLG said.