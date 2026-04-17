National Housing Bank strengthens oversight with two appointments

Chris Taylor and Simon Pistell will help provide strategic oversight and independent challenge to decision-making at the newly opened bank.

Homes England’s National Housing Bank officially opened for business at the end of last month, and marked the launch in parliament with a new prospectus for investment.

Mr Taylor is chair of real estate and a senior vice-president at Federated Hermes. He is also chair of Federated Hermes’ specialist development arm, MEPC, which is a UK placemaking and regeneration developer.

He has overseen major regeneration projects such as King’s Cross in London, Paradise in Birmingham and NOMA in Manchester.