Nature is not a retrofit: rethinking how Britain builds its new towns

Government policy increasingly aligns with this thinking. The new towns agenda emphasises infrastructure, services, stewardship and environmental outcomes alongside housing numbers.

BNG often generates anxiety in development because it’s treated as a late-stage metric hurdle. If used properly, it does the opposite. When baseline surveys and habitat mapping are undertaken at the outset, they inform smarter density decisions and reduce reliance on remote offsetting.

Treating nature as primary infrastructure also reframes viability. For social housing residents, who are more likely to be exposed to poor air quality, overheating and limited access to private gardens, the quality and proximity of shared green space is not a luxury but a determinant of health and well-being.

“A town planned from the landscape outward isn’t anti-growth – it’s pro-quality, pro-certainty and pro-value”

Climate resilience is already influencing land value, insurance and long-term stewardship. New towns that rely primarily on engineered systems to manage water, heat and drought will struggle to adapt. Instead, what’s needed is a landscape-led design that integrates natural landscapes into urban planning. This approach is inherently flexible as healthy soils absorb water, shaded streets cool neighbourhoods and connected habitats evolve over time in ways rigid systems can’t.

The human dimension is often underplayed. When nature shapes neighbourhood character rather than sitting at the edges, it becomes part of how people move, meet and belong.

One persistent myth is that early ecology delays programmes when, in reality, desk studies, walkovers and early habitat mapping reduce uncertainty, which prevents abortive layouts and avoids last-minute redesigns that derail timelines and budgets.

When ecology, landscape, drainage and urban design work together from the start, schemes progress with confidence rather than caution. Programme certainty improves and costs become more predictable. Speed isn’t about doing less; it’s about doing things in the right order.

A town planned from the landscape outward isn’t anti-growth – it’s pro-quality, pro-certainty and pro-value. It creates places that continue to function ecologically, socially and commercially, decades later.

The challenge is cultural, not technical. We must stop asking how much nature a scheme can afford and start asking what kind of place the land itself can sustain. Some retrofit interventions work, but they will always have compromises.

Because the uncomfortable truth is this: you can’t retrofit a living place.

If the ambition is to build new towns that genuinely address the housing crisis then one principle must guide delivery from the start: nature comes first, or the place will never fully work.

Kate Vincent, technical director of ecology and biodiversity, SLR Consulting