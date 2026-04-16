New chair of Scottish Procurement Alliance committee warns lack of skills is ‘major challenge’ for sector

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The new chair of the Scottish Procurement Alliance’s (SPA) advisory committee has warned that a lack of skilled procurement workers is a “major challenge” for the country’s public sector.
Alan Russell, procurement advisor at South Lanarkshire Council, said the shortage is in part due to the strength of the private market.
Commenting after his appointment as SPA committee chair, he stressed the importance of groups in the sector working together to inspire the next generation of professionals.
He said: “One of the major challenges facing the sector is the growing skills shortage in procurement.
“It is becoming increasingly difficult to recruit experienced professionals, particularly when the private sector is very buoyant.
“That makes it even more important that we work collaboratively through forums like the SPA, share expertise and encourage the next generation into the profession so that the sector has the skills and capacity it needs for the future.”
Inside Housing previously delved into the wider social housing sector’s procurement challenges here.
The SPA also announced that Catriona Peden, a senior procurement officer at West Lothian Council, will be vice chair of the committee, which provides feedback on its frameworks to make sure they meet the needs of the sector.
The consortium currently has over 100 members and 900 active projects worth a combined £1.4bn, and marked its 10th anniversary in March this year.
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