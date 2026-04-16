New chair of Scottish Procurement Alliance committee warns lack of skills is ‘major challenge’ for sector #UKhousing

Commenting after his appointment as SPA committee chair, he stressed the importance of groups in the sector working together to inspire the next generation of professionals.

Alan Russell, procurement advisor at South Lanarkshire Council, said the shortage is in part due to the strength of the private market.

He said: “One of the major challenges facing the sector is the growing skills shortage in procurement.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to recruit experienced professionals, particularly when the private sector is very buoyant.

“That makes it even more important that we work collaboratively through forums like the SPA, share expertise and encourage the next generation into the profession so that the sector has the skills and capacity it needs for the future.”