Private landlords to receive six times more than the government spends on affordable housing in five years

An analysis of the latest data by the New Economics Foundation (NEF) found that PRS landlords will receive around £70bn in housing support payments in between 2021 and 2016.

In comparison, the government’s total spend under the AHP in this period is £11.5bn.

The research follows the announcement in November that the government would unfreeze Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates to cover 30% of local market rents, after being frozen since 2019.

The uplift is supposed to help ensure those claiming assistance would be better protected against increases in private rents, which are currently rising on average at 6.2% year on year.