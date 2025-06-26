Raising the standard of what good renting looks like

Today, at the Housing 2025 Conference, Greater Manchester is launching a landmark initiative: the UK’s first Good Landlord Charter. It’s a bold, progressive step in our ongoing mission to tackle the housing crisis and raise standards for renters across our city region.

As deputy mayor and Housing-First lead, I’ve spent years listening to the lived experiences of tenants. In Greater Manchester, almost a quarter of our private rented homes don’t meet the government’s Decent Homes Standard, and nearly one in eight have a Category 1 (dangerous) hazard.

From families living in damp, unsafe homes, to young professionals priced out of their communities, the message is clear: the status quo is failing far too many of our residents.