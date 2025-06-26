Raising the standard of what good renting looks like

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The Good Landlord Charter is a practical, values-driven framework to improve conditions for renters in our city, says Paul Dennett, mayor of Salford and deputy mayor of Greater Manchester
Today, at the Housing 2025 Conference, Greater Manchester is launching a landmark initiative: the UK’s first Good Landlord Charter. It’s a bold, progressive step in our ongoing mission to tackle the housing crisis and raise standards for renters across our city region.
As deputy mayor and Housing-First lead, I’ve spent years listening to the lived experiences of tenants. In Greater Manchester, almost a quarter of our private rented homes don’t meet the government’s Decent Homes Standard, and nearly one in eight have a Category 1 (dangerous) hazard.
From families living in damp, unsafe homes, to young professionals priced out of their communities, the message is clear: the status quo is failing far too many of our residents.
The Good Landlord Charter is our response. It’s a practical, values-driven framework that sets out what good renting should look like, whether you rent from a private, social or other landlord. Crucially, it goes beyond legal minimums, supporting landlords to exceed national standards.
It’s built on key principles of safe and secure, affordable homes, which are well managed by landlords who are responsive and accountable. These aren’t radical demands: they’re the basic standards that every resident deserves.
This charter is also a political statement. It’s an assertion that Greater Manchester will not stand by while renters are exploited, neglected or priced out of their communities. And it’s a call to action for landlords, housing providers, tenants, campaigners and local authorities to work together to build a fairer, more just housing system.
“This isn’t about creating barriers. We want to bring landlords with us, not push them away”
Housing is one of the defining issues of our time, and fundamentally impacts people’s ability to live a good life. It shapes health, education, employment and life chances. We’ve recognised this in Greater Manchester by bringing together our Housing-First model. But too many renters still lack access to a healthy, safe, decent, affordable home.
Our Good Landlord Charter will help change that. It introduces a system that recognises good landlords and raises expectations for tenants. It’s voluntary, but with real incentives: public recognition, tenant trust and a clear framework for continuous improvement.
Importantly, we’ve ensured that there are no fees for landlords to participate. This isn’t about creating barriers. We want to bring landlords with us, not push them away. And we’re backing this with action: a new independent implementation unit is overseeing the charter’s roll-out, ensuring it delivers real change for tenants and landlords.
Fundamentally, though, this charter is not just about policy – it’s about people. Whether it’s tenants waiting months for repairs, afraid to complain for fear of eviction, or living in damp, sub-standard accommodation. Their voices have shaped the charter, and they are the people it is designed to protect.
The charter sends a clear message: you are not alone. You deserve better. Your voice matters. By creating a public benchmark for good practice, we’re shifting the balance of power in the rental market towards a more equitable system.
The charter is also part of a broader effort to rewire the housing system across the city region. We’re not just supporting good landlords, we’re also enforcing against rogue ones through proactive inspections, fines and legal action. This is especially important when almost half of councils across the country have never issued a civil penalty.
“With political will, community support and a shared commitment to going further, we can transform renting in Greater Manchester”
Our message is simple: if you’re a good landlord, Greater Manchester wants to work with you. If you’re not, we will hold you to account. Our tenants deserve better.
This is also devolution in action. In Greater Manchester, we’ve shown that when local leaders are empowered to act, we can deliver real results. From tackling homelessness, to ambitious plans to deliver truly affordable net-zero housing, we are proving that place-based leadership works. The Good Landlord Charter is the latest example of that leadership: locally designed, locally delivered, and rooted in fairness, dignity and accountability.
We can’t do this alone. We need the government to keep supporting us, by implementing the Renters (Reform) Bill, by adequately resourcing local enforcement and by investing in truly affordable housing. But we’re not waiting for Westminster. In Greater Manchester, we’re getting on with the job, because our residents can’t afford to wait.
This is a long-term project. Change won’t happen overnight. But with political will, community support and a shared commitment to going further, we can transform renting in Greater Manchester. We can create a system that works not just for those with property portfolios, but for the millions who simply want a safe, secure place to call home.
I’m proud that Greater Manchester is leading the way on improving the rental sector, just as we have with bus reform, the Good Employment Charter, the Living Wage Campaign and in many other areas.
I invite landlords, tenants, councils and campaigners to join us. Together, we can raise the bar and build a fair, just housing system.
Paul Dennett, mayor, Salford, and deputy mayor, Greater Manchester
The Greater Manchester Combined Authority Good Landlord Charter will be launched at Housing 2025, on Thursday 26 June, 1.30pm.
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