Regulator of Social Housing reveals new chief executive

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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has promoted Jonathan Walters to chief executive following the departure of Fiona MacGregor.
Mr Walters, who is currently the RSH’s deputy chief executive, will take on the top job next month.
In a statement, he highlighted the need for both the sector and the regulator to innovate.
He said: “The social housing sector continues to face economic challenges. It will need to change and develop and so will RSH if it is going to play a full role in this exciting agenda. I look forward to leading the regulator to take on these challenges.”
He added: “I also want to see new models and new ideas coming forward that will ensure the delivery of high-quality social homes from landlords that have a long-term sustainable commitment to social housing in England.”
Last year, Ms MacGregor announced that she would be stepping down after 11 years leading the organisation.
Inside Housing spoke to her about her tenure, which included the major post-Grenfell changes to regulation, in an exclusive interview last week.
Housing secretary Steve Reed said: “I would like to thank Fiona MacGregor for her years of leadership in driving up the quality of social homes and holding social landlords to account.
“I warmly welcome Jonathan Walters and I know his invaluable expertise will help us deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housing in a generation and ensure social landlords are providing safe, decent and high-quality homes.”
Bernadette Conroy, chair of the RSH, said: “Jonathan’s many years of experience mean that he is well placed to lead RSH as it changes to further develop its role at the centre of the social housing sector.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Fiona MacGregor on behalf of the board for the huge contribution she has made as chief executive, leading RSH through the expansion of its consumer remit. She leaves RSH in a good position to tackle the new challenges it faces.”
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