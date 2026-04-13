Revised financial reporting guidance published following consultation

The SORP interprets and provides guidance on financial reporting and accounting standards for social landlords across the UK.

This updated edition, published today, reflects changes to national accounting rules, principally FRS 102, as well as a range of accounting issues that have emerged for housing associations in recent years.

The National Housing Federation (NHF) is recognised by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) as responsible for developing and issuing the Housing SORP, alongside Community Housing Cymru, the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations and the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations.