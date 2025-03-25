Riverside targets 3,000 homes for energy-efficiency upgrades

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Large landlord Riverside is set to invest around £72m in more than 3,000 homes to deliver energy-efficiency upgrades.
The 75,000-home association said it had match-funded the £36m it received from Wave 3 of the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, where it was given strategic partner status.
Riverside said it will “scale up” its retrofit activities to improve the energy efficiency of the homes to Energy Performance Certificate Band C. This will include installing cavity wall insulation, external wall insulation, double glazing and new doors.
So far, Riverside said it had improved more than 1,000 homes through a £26m project in Carlisle, Halton, Liverpool and London, delivered via Wave 2.1 funding.
Ian Gregg, executive director of asset services at Riverside, said: “This is a significant investment in our properties, which is hugely positive for our most in need customers and will undoubtedly improve their lives.
“We have already seen the transformation energy-efficiency measures have made to residents in 1,000 of our homes under the last wave of funding.”
The works will start next month and projects are anticipated to take three years to complete.
The government allocated £1.8bn in funding for energy-saving upgrades earlier this month, which will benefit up to 170,000 homes.
The funds are provided to local authorities and social housing providers to help them deliver warmer, more energy-efficient homes in communities across England.
Landlords throughout the country are investing heavily in retrofitting their stock. Birmingham-based Midland Heart recently pledged to spend £300m on improving its homes over the next five years.
Lewisham Council has approved a £470m draft retrofit strategy for its 19,000 homes.
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