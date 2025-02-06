Scottish landlord appoints new finance boss

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A housing association based in Ayr has named a new finance director.
Ayrshire Housing has appointed Emma Robertson to the role.
She joined the 1,700-home association from her previous role as chief finance officer at Connect Modular, which specialises in building affordable modular housing.
At Ayrshire Housing, Ms Robertson replaces interim finance boss Colin MacCallum, who held the position since April 2024.
Lesley-Anne Junner, chief executive for Ayrshire, welcomed Ms Robertson to the team shortly after the announcement.
She said: “Emma brings a wealth of experience from a variety of sectors to Ayrshire Housing, and we are excited for her to be joining the senior leadership team just as we are ready to launch our new five-year business plan.”
Under Ms Junner’s tenure, the social landlord recently completed 25 new build homes and is the current winner of ‘Landlord of the Year’ at the Scottish Home Awards.
Ms Robertson is a chartered accountant from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow and has trained at PwC, the global management consultancy and accounting firm.
She has also previously worked in private practice, manufacturing, construction and the distilling industries.
Ms Robertson said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Ayrshire Housing and really looking forward to getting to know them and working collaboratively to make the most of our combined experience.”
Ayrshire Housing was formed in 2003 through the merger of Carrick Housing Association and South Ayrshire Homes.
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