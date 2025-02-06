Scottish landlord appoints new finance boss

Ms Robertson is a chartered accountant from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow and has trained at PwC, the global management consultancy and accounting firm.

She has also previously worked in private practice, manufacturing, construction and the distilling industries.

Ms Robertson said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Ayrshire Housing and really looking forward to getting to know them and working collaboratively to make the most of our combined experience.”

Ayrshire Housing was formed in 2003 through the merger of Carrick Housing Association and South Ayrshire Homes.