Scottish landlords to collaborate on improving reactive repairs service

Sureserve Energy Services will manage responsive maintenance across around 4,000 homes owned by Ayrshire Housing, Shire Housing Association and Atrium Homes.

The latter two associations already work with the company, while new partner Ayrshire Housing aims to enhance its customer service as part of the scheme.

The contract aims to bring economies of scale and create local jobs, and could be extended for another two years.

The alliance will focus on “collaborating to improve services, share best practices and provide a more responsive reactive repairs service for tenants”.