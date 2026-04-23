Scottish landlords to collaborate on improving reactive repairs service

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Three Scottish landlords will work together to improve their reactive repairs service after appointing the same contractor for the next five years.
Sureserve Energy Services will manage responsive maintenance across around 4,000 homes owned by Ayrshire Housing, Shire Housing Association and Atrium Homes.
The latter two associations already work with the company, while new partner Ayrshire Housing aims to enhance its customer service as part of the scheme.
The contract aims to bring economies of scale and create local jobs, and could be extended for another two years.
The alliance will focus on “collaborating to improve services, share best practices and provide a more responsive reactive repairs service for tenants”.
Shannon Watson, chief executive of Atrium Homes, said that by working together they have secured a contractor who will have a “dedicated operational base” in the region.
Jim Munro, chief executive of Shire, said Sureserve has provided a high-quality service for the past four years.
Lesley-Anne Junner, chief executive of Ayrshire Housing, added: “Tenants have been telling us that they want a high-quality, customer-centred service and I’m confident Sureserve will deliver.
“They have the right balance of value for money, experience and a track record in delivering a successful service.”
Ayrshire Housing’s latest tenant satisfaction survey showed it is behind the national average for making sure repair jobs are done ‘right first time’, at around 83% compared to 88%.
While its residents were more satisfied with the repairs service than at other landlords, and maintenance was done more quickly, their overall satisfaction was a few percentage points below average.
By contrast, Shire recorded that 94% of reactive repair works were done correctly the first time, and it also completed work faster than other providers.
However, while residents were slightly less satisfied with the repairs service than at Ayrshire, they were happier with how well they were kept informed about services and scored the landlord better than average for overall satisfaction.
Both landlords will be visited by the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) later this year to understand how they ensure they are meeting the regulations.
The two landlords are both compliant and the visit is a standard annual check by the SHR, with inspectors also due to meet seven other landlords to talk through their assurance statements.
This October, social landlords in Scotland will also have to meet strict deadlines on fixing damp and mould as Awaab’s Law comes into force.
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