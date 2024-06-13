Shelter partners with Stonewall Housing to provide specialist support for LGBTQ+ renters

Shelter and Stonewall Housing have published new advice for LGBTQ+ renters, as part of their sustaining tenancies accommodation and resettlement programme #UKhousing

Stonewall Housing highlighted that 18% of LGBTQ+ people in the UK have experienced homelessness in their lives.

Shelter has published new advice for LGBTQ+ renters under the partnership. The advice covers: help for LGBTQ+ people who are homeless; how to find LGBTQ+ friendly private rented housing; and what to do about discrimination from landlords or agents.

The latest guidance is being launched as part of Pride month in June, as both organisations seek to highlight the reality of family rejection as a significant contributor to LGBTQ+ homelessness. This is part of Stonewall Housing’s Kicked Out for Coming Out campaign.

At the same time, the landlord pointed out how discrimination in housing for the LGBTQ+ community manifests in a variety of ways, including homophobia, biphobia and transphobia from housemates and neighbours. This includes rejection from families due to sexual orientation or gender identity, as well as bias and discrimination from both service providers and housing workers.

Steven McIntyre, chief executive of Stonewall Housing, said: “I am just delighted that our partner, Shelter, is helping us to highlight this absolute scandal of youth homelessness and supporting us in our mission to ensure that all LGBTQ+ people have somewhere safe to call home.

“When I first joined Stonewall Housing, I couldn’t quite believe that young people were still getting kicked out of home because they were LGBTQ+, surely not now. But I was wrong, the truth is it happens every single day.”

According to Shelter’s Denied the right to a safe home report – for which the charity spoke to 13,000 people – 8% of bisexual and 6% of gay or lesbian respondents found it hard to find a safe and secure home due to discrimination, compared with only 3% of heterosexual people.