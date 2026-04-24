SNG to acquire 154 social homes on major London development

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Sovereign Network Group (SNG) will acquire 154 social rent homes being built as part of a major build-to-rent (BTR) development project in north-west London, which will see almost 2,000 homes constructed.
The 85,000-home landlord will buy the homes on the project in Brent on completion from co-developers The Hill Group and Pinnacle Investments, operating as the joint venture Dollis Hill Wembley.
Pinnacle Investments is 50% owned by housing association Hyde Group.
In total, 1,934 BTR homes will be delivered across two sites at Wembley and Dollis Hill.
At the Wembley site, located on the iconic Olympic Way which leads to Wembley Stadium, the former College of Northwest London campus building will be replaced with connected 18-storey and 30-storey towers.
The towers will provide 307 flats in a range of sizes, including 85 homes for social rent. There will also be commercial and retail space on the ground floor as well as a concierge and cycle storage.
At the Dollis Hill site, a college campus on Dudden Hill Lane will be replaced with a series of buildings ranging from four to 28 storeys, providing up to 1,627 homes including BTR, social rent and private sale.
The development will include retail and commercial facilities and a new park. Two existing public parks will also be transformed into playground facilities. There will also be a new community centre, a nursery, a gym, local shops, cafes and co-working spaces.
The site will be designed to be car-free, with new footpaths, cycleways and cycle storage, as well as a car club for residents.
SNG will acquire all 154 social rent homes in total, with grant for these provided by the Greater London Authority (GLA) through its Homes for Londoners Fund.
The deal comes a month after SNG agreed a major forward-sale deal with another developer, Berkeley Group, that will see it take on 555 social rent homes in Brent and Hendon.
Work on the first phase of the latest project is expected to begin in spring 2026.
According to The Hill Group, the homes will be equivalent to 84% of Brent’s annual housing requirement under the London Plan.
The Hill Group completed more than 2,800 homes in the last financial year and has a development pipeline of over 32,000 homes, including 10,200 with planning consent.
Around half of its portfolio is in joint ventures to build mixed-tenure developments, including with the government, local authorities, housing associations and private clients.
Andy Hill, founder and group chief executive of The Hill Group, said: “At a time when housebuilding has substantially stalled in London, we are working tirelessly with our partners to bring forward new developments, such as these two sites in Wembley and Dollis Hill.
“Together, we are unlocking the potential of these sites to deliver much-needed homes in the capital, while transforming the area to develop new and enhanced public realm and provide essential community amenities that enable sustainable and thriving new neighbourhoods.”
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