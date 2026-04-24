SNG to acquire 154 social homes on major London development

The 85,000-home landlord will buy the homes on the project in Brent on completion from co-developers The Hill Group and Pinnacle Investments, operating as the joint venture Dollis Hill Wembley.

Pinnacle Investments is 50% owned by housing association Hyde Group.

In total, 1,934 BTR homes will be delivered across two sites at Wembley and Dollis Hill.

At the Wembley site, located on the iconic Olympic Way which leads to Wembley Stadium, the former College of Northwest London campus building will be replaced with connected 18-storey and 30-storey towers.

The towers will provide 307 flats in a range of sizes, including 85 homes for social rent. There will also be commercial and retail space on the ground floor as well as a concierge and cycle storage.