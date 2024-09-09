Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund: how is the roll-out going?

This time, he says, they were “showing, anecdotally, the impacts it can have on electricity bills when using solar and battery, making real world examples”. A ‘show home’ where residents can come and see the technology is also part of the plans.

One of the risks that cropped up in Wave 1 projects was tenants refusing access to their homes. Mr Day explains that “we cannot force these works” on residents, but says more urgency is needed.

“We should treat it like gas safety,” he says, with some measure of enforcement. “We’ve been given a legal target [of net zero] to hit by a certain date.”

Getting and keeping a good contractor is essential, he says. “A once-a-month [update] for me is not regular, and you end up hearing about stuff too late... So I’m a weekly pain in the bottom for my development contractor to ensure that I know what’s happening, and we can act on things quickly.”

Most participants in the scheme are taking a fabric-first approach to retrofit, opting for external wall insulation and mechanical ventilation to keep the newly insulated properties cool and free of mould. Raven is installing solar panels and battery storage, while SNG is using its own funding to provide smart home sensors, after being turned down for extra digitalisation funding from the SHDF.

There is a real opportunity to use the planned retrofit works to gather more data, says Mr Dyer. “Fuel poverty in action; [tackling] damp and mould before it happens.”

How long the average retrofit takes – and therefore how long residents must endure the disruption – varies. Mr Day says six to eight weeks is a realistic estimate of the timescale for a deep retrofit, while Ms Musa says you could finish a complete retrofit of one property in two to three weeks, if all goes well, and with good co-ordination between contractors.

Costs can rise when landlords start work and discover additional repairs are needed. Several G15 members have done trials and “they all overran on costs”, says Patrick Flynn, director of compliance and planned works at SNG. “A lot of it is ‘let’s do the roof while we’re there’. And there is a case for it.”

Looking ahead

A 2023 report by thinktank the Centre for Social Justice argues that the government should extend the funding timelines to enable a more “strategic” and “cost-efficient” approach.

The National Housing Federation has called for the government to release the full £3.8bn allocated to the fund in one go.

“That would have been better from the start,” says Jamie Ratcliff, chief communities and sustainability officer at SNG. “Definitely, our ambitions would have been raised.” What SNG ended up with, he says, was “government saying, ‘Here’s what you can deliver in two years’, [which is] incredibly prescriptive… and you have to sign in blood that you definitely will deliver it.”

A key obstacle to retrofitting at scale is the nascent state of the contractor industry.