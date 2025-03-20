Spending Review: what is on the horizon for housing?

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The government’s Spending Review is now set for June. Jenny Messenger looks into what the sector wants – and what it might get. Illustration by Rebecca Hendin
Labour has set its sights on building 1.5 million homes as part of its Plan for Change – a group of policies that will define Sir Keir Starmer’s government.
The Spending Review in June will set out how it plans to achieve that – and will determine how many homes the sector will be able to build. The sector is also looking out for news on what the review means for investment in existing homes, local authority finances, homelessness and supported housing.
So what are the key asks?
Research from the National Housing Federation (NHF), the Home Builders Federation and Savills suggests the government will miss its target by nearly 500,000 homes “without significant government support for social housebuilding and first-time buyers”.
The sector built 56,971 new affordable homes in England in 2023-24, according to government statistics, but starts were down 39% overall and dropped by 88% in London. Inside Housing’s Top 50 Biggest Builders in 2024 collectively started 33,230 homes on site, down 27% year on year.
The G15 group has urged ministers to use the Spending Review to “restore financial certainty” to the sector and get social housebuilding “back on track”.
While most submissions to the government from housing sector bodies agree that the government has promising intentions, the Spending Review is where crucial financial details will emerge.
The Treasury will set all departments’ budgets for the coming years, including that of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), which oversees councils and affordable housebuilding. Resource budgets – covering spending on day-to-day running costs – will be set for three years, while capital budgets, which fund investment in infrastructure and public services, will be set for the next five years.
“The government has, in a really good way, gone big on housing. Lots of good policy stuff has happened, but ultimately you need money to really move the dial,” explains Rachael Williamson, interim director of policy, communications and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH).
“The sector will be very disappointed if the Spending Review doesn’t reflect the level of political ambition that we’ve seen,” she says.
Top of the list is the renewal of the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), which runs out in March 2026. The sector is looking for ambition from the programme – but also long-term certainty and a focus on social rent. Housing providers have been asking for a 10-year rent policy of annual increases, set at the Consumer Price Index plus 1%, and for the reintroduction of rent convergence.
The NHF says a 10-year AHP with an average of £4.6bn per year over its first five years could see the delivery of 320,000 homes. This would be double the total value of the current five-year programme. Under this model, 320,000 homes could be delivered over five years.
But if the government is to meet its target of 1.5 million homes in this parliament, the NHF says the contribution from affordable housing providers would need to increase to around 140,000 per year – a 125% increase on delivery in 2023-24.
If the AHP totalled £39bn, plus “a larger uptick in Section 106”, the sector could deliver 500,000 homes over five years – reaching 140,000 by year five, it says.
But housing providers are already concerned about delays. The Spending Review was meant to be in the spring, but has been put back to June – so there will be a gap between the end of the financial year and the announcement. The government announced a £500m boost in the Autumn Budget and a £300m top-up in February, but the NHF says the sector is set to run out of money for new schemes before March 2026.
“If we don’t see some action soon in the Spending Review, there’s a risk that there is a hiatus in development,” says Duncan Brown, chief finance officer at Vivid.
Strategic partnerships, for example, take time to “gear up”, he says. “There is a bit of a danger that 2027 will see a slowdown if the new funding doesn’t come on-stream quickly enough and the old funding starts to dry up. I think that’s a threat to the 1.5 million homes target.”
To get around this, the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) is calling for a “more ambitious AHP” that is expected to be announced on 26 March as part of chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Spring Statement.
If a 10-year AHP is not possible, one option put forward by the NHC is to extend strategic partnerships that providers enter with Homes England to 10 years.
The NHC also suggests allowing mayoral combined authorities to set up “bespoke funding rounds for local authority landlords who have not recently been developing at scale”, with higher grant rates and extra capacity funding to boost local authority housebuilding.
For the CIH, the “new AHP must set a much more ambitious target, focused on social rented homes, with adequate funding” for transitions and regeneration.
It calculates that £39bn over five years is needed to deliver 330,000 homes, with another 180,000 delivered through Section 106. Funding would increase from £3.2bn in year one to £12.6bn in year five.
But there are many departments competing for funds. The government recently announced plans to increase defence spending, while the NHS is asking for an extra £3.3bn a year. “There are a lot of moving parts and decisions to be made after recent announcements around cutting budgets and putting more money into defence, for example,” Ms Williamson says.
“The government has, in a really good way, gone big on housing. Lots of good policy stuff has happened, but ultimately you need money to really move the dial”
Yorkshire Housing has led a joint submission to the government backed by seven regional housing partnerships, calling for housing investment to be reclassified as infrastructure spending. This would see Homes England continue to manage housing investment, but with co-ordination with the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority.
“Reclassification is the only way we can deliver the pipeline of new homes needed, alongside the decarbonisation of existing homes and the renewal of our towns and cities,” the submission says.
The group of housing partnerships – which owns or manages more than 1.7 million homes and includes representation from Greater Manchester, Liverpool, Yorkshire and the South West – has also called for funding to be streamlined so that landlords receive funds for either housebuilding or investing in existing stock.
Housing providers also hope the Spending Review will deliver more money for building safety, decarbonisation, and repairs and maintenance. Many submissions call on the government to give providers equal access to the Building Safety Fund and the Cladding Safety Scheme.
The CIH has called for the government to commit £5bn over the next five years “to close the cladding remediation funding gap”.
Another issue is underwriting buildings insurance risk for buildings with safety defects, with providers finding that insurers are requiring higher – and therefore more expensive – standards of remediation before they agree on cover. The NHF says that social landlords need access to an underwriting scheme to provide affordable cover to buildings that have been or will be remediated.
Most submissions urge the government to increase the size of the bids to the Warm Homes: Local Grant fund and the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund (Wave 3), by awarding funds to all bids received.
The NHC estimates that “£500m per year is needed in the North” until 2030 for green homes, pointing out the disparity with the South: “More homes across all tenures in the North do not meet the Decent Homes Standard,” it says, while more areas are in need of regeneration.
Zero rating VAT on building safety works, repairs, maintenance, refurbishment and retrofit work has also been suggested by bodies including the CIH and the NHF. Overall, the NHF forecasts that “grant funding of around £2bn per year – covering safety, quality and decarbonisation works” – would be enough.
39%
Fall in starts in England in 2023-24
£5bn
Amount the CIH has called on the government to commit over the next five years for cladding remediation
140k
Homes the NHF says need to be built a year to meet government target
90%
Percentage at which temporary accommodation subsidy is currently frozen
60%
Percentage of supported housing providers that had to close services in 2024
15%
Percentage that employers’ National Insurance contributions will rise to from 1 April
The Local Government Association (LGA) welcomed the government’s pledge to “fix the financial foundations” of councils. Funding introduced in the Autumn Budget has made a difference, the LGA says, but there is still a gap – and the pressure on councils is not solely due to funding cuts, but also because of greater demand and “more complex patterns of need”.
Councils’ net spend on homelessness services has increased by £604m – more than three-quarters – in real terms between 2019-20 and 2024-25, according to the LGA. They now “face a combined funding shortfall of £20.3bn across the four years of Phases 1 and 2 of the Spending Review period”.
The LGA is urging the government to carry out a cross-party review of ways to improve local government funding, give councils “a significant and sustained increase in overall funding that reflects current and future demands for services”, with general rather than ringfenced grant funding and an end to competitive bidding for it.
The temporary accommodation subsidy – currently frozen at 90% of 2011 Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates – should also be aligned with 2024 rates to give “immediate funding for prevention efforts”.
“The government’s reforms to the planning system will not deliver homes, infrastructure and growth unless the regulatory and planning system is made more efficient and adequately resourced”
Councils should also be given the “flexibility to set planning fees at a local level so that they cover their full costs relating to planning”. The LGA says the government should “urgently” remove a ringfence in the Homelessness Prevention Grant introduced in December 2024 that limits spending on temporary accommodation to no more than 51% of the grant.
The CIH also calls for the Rough Sleeping Initiative to be extended for four years, uplifted with inflation, and a long-term strategy for homelessness to be developed, as well as scaling up Housing First approaches.
NHF research found that 60% of supported housing providers had to close services in 2024, while the CIH cites the Building Research Establishment finding that poor quality housing costs the NHS £1.4bn a year.
The effects of the increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions – announced in the Autumn Budget – are yet to be felt but expected to be significant.
The change comes into force on 1 April and will see employers’ National Insurance contributions rise by 1.2 percentage points to 15%, as well as a lower earnings threshold at which employers start paying.
“We welcomed previous commitments of £30m for innovative new models of care which could help to develop new ways to deliver such support, but ongoing, long-term investment is still needed,” the CIH says.
For the NHF, the government should allocate at least £1.6bn per year to English local authorities to commission supported housing “until a full assessment of need is undertaken”. The government should also commit to delivering “at least 180,000 more supported homes by 2040”.
The NHC draws attention to the impact of housing on health, calling for funding for supported housing of at least five years, devolved to mayoral combined authorities, to de-risk capital funding.
As the Planning and Infrastructure Bill makes its way through parliament, planning remains a focus, too, with the British Property Federation (BPF) asking the government “to plan for more than 300 planners and allow planning departments to fully recover their development control costs, while ringfencing the income to protect the service”.
Melanie Leech, chief executive of the BPF, says: “The government’s reforms to the planning system will not deliver homes, infrastructure and growth unless the regulatory and planning system is made more efficient and adequately resourced.”
There is a clear sense that without financial support, as well as closing skills and labour gaps, reforms alone will not be enough for the government to meet its target.
Despite the recent announcements suggesting “an encouraging direction of travel”, Ms Williamson cautions: “They’re probably still number-crunching. We really don’t know what’s going to be in it – but we are cautiously optimistic.”
Housing 2025 is an important opportunity for those in the housing sector to make their voices heard, to hold the government accountable, and to actively participate in shaping the future of housing policy in the UK.
With 10 streams of content and over 150 hours of CPD accredited content covering topics from planning reforms, new build development, tackling homelessness, strengthening communities, attracting new funding and policy and regulation updates, Housing 2025 is a pivotal event for anyone involved in the sector.
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