Spending Review: what is on the horizon for housing?

To get around this, the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) is calling for a “more ambitious AHP” that is expected to be announced on 26 March as part of chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Spring Statement.

If a 10-year AHP is not possible, one option put forward by the NHC is to extend strategic partnerships that providers enter with Homes England to 10 years.

The NHC also suggests allowing mayoral combined authorities to set up “bespoke funding rounds for local authority landlords who have not recently been developing at scale”, with higher grant rates and extra capacity funding to boost local authority housebuilding.

For the CIH, the “new AHP must set a much more ambitious target, focused on social rented homes, with adequate funding” for transitions and regeneration.

It calculates that £39bn over five years is needed to deliver 330,000 homes, with another 180,000 delivered through Section 106. Funding would increase from £3.2bn in year one to £12.6bn in year five.

But there are many departments competing for funds. The government recently announced plans to increase defence spending, while the NHS is asking for an extra £3.3bn a year. “There are a lot of moving parts and decisions to be made after recent announcements around cutting budgets and putting more money into defence, for example,” Ms Williamson says.

“The government has, in a really good way, gone big on housing. Lots of good policy stuff has happened, but ultimately you need money to really move the dial”

Yorkshire Housing has led a joint submission to the government backed by seven regional housing partnerships, calling for housing investment to be reclassified as infrastructure spending. This would see Homes England continue to manage housing investment, but with co-ordination with the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority.

“Reclassification is the only way we can deliver the pipeline of new homes needed, alongside the decarbonisation of existing homes and the renewal of our towns and cities,” the submission says.

The group of housing partnerships – which owns or manages more than 1.7 million homes and includes representation from Greater Manchester, Liverpool, Yorkshire and the South West – has also called for funding to be streamlined so that landlords receive funds for either housebuilding or investing in existing stock.

Funding for existing stock

Housing providers also hope the Spending Review will deliver more money for building safety, decarbonisation, and repairs and maintenance. Many submissions call on the government to give providers equal access to the Building Safety Fund and the Cladding Safety Scheme.

The CIH has called for the government to commit £5bn over the next five years “to close the cladding remediation funding gap”.

Another issue is underwriting buildings insurance risk for buildings with safety defects, with providers finding that insurers are requiring higher – and therefore more expensive – standards of remediation before they agree on cover. The NHF says that social landlords need access to an underwriting scheme to provide affordable cover to buildings that have been or will be remediated.

Most submissions urge the government to increase the size of the bids to the Warm Homes: Local Grant fund and the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund (Wave 3), by awarding funds to all bids received.

The NHC estimates that “£500m per year is needed in the North” until 2030 for green homes, pointing out the disparity with the South: “More homes across all tenures in the North do not meet the Decent Homes Standard,” it says, while more areas are in need of regeneration.

Zero rating VAT on building safety works, repairs, maintenance, refurbishment and retrofit work has also been suggested by bodies including the CIH and the NHF. Overall, the NHF forecasts that “grant funding of around £2bn per year – covering safety, quality and decarbonisation works” – would be enough.