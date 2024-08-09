Tenth charity client of homelessness investment fund enters administration

One (Housing & Support) CIC, a tenant of 110 properties in Home REIT’s portfolio, has agreed to enter into administration after being deemed “non-performing”.

The properties represent 7% of the trust’s portfolio. Evelyn Partners is acting as administrator and Myshon Limited, a housing manager that specialises in supported housing, will manage the handover of properties.

Home REIT said the focus will be on “minimising any potential disruption to underlying occupants and support services, as well as facilitating collection of rent”.