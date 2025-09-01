Building Safety Round-Up: September 2025

The Scottish government has adopted similar targets to its English counterpart for cladding remediation, with a ministerial statement setting out an ambition to complete work to all affected blocks taller than 18 metres by 2029 and to have all buildings between 11 and 18 metres on a path to remediation by this date. In Scotland, buildings receive a government-backed Single Building Assessment before being deemed in need of remediation or not.

The figures came amid criticism of the Scottish government for slow allocation of cash for building safety remediation. Out of a total £97m fund provided in 2020, £11m has been spent and a further £47m allocated. A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said the “sluggish” speed was “increasing the risk to people’s lives.

Management consultant Artelia has pushed back against the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s attempt to sue the firm among various other bodies involved in the Grenfell Tower refurbishment for a sum totalling £360m.

Research by the National Child Mortality Database revealed that 13 children had died in the past six years due to falls from windows. It came as the Housing Ombudsman published a report revealing major issues with window maintenance across the sector. Inside Housing republished an article we ran last year on how social landlords are responding to this risk.