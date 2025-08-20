Latest housing research: Decarbonisation is an opportunity to transform relationships with residents

A new report suggests solutions to customers refusing access for decarbonisation works. Richard Hyde, chair of the Thinkhouse Editorial Panel, goes through the details #UKhousing

We had several reports to review this month, but for me, Transforming social housing through decarbonisation: The challenges and opportunities in decarbonising at scale by Michael Marshall, Meng Le Zhang, Philip Brown and Patrick Berry for the UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence (CaCHE) is a hugely valuable piece in helping to frame the built environment decarbonisation debate. It successfully asks what challenges and opportunities social landlords are facing in relation to decarbonisation of their asset base, and what strategies and practices they are adopting in response.

Challenging environment

The context for decarbonisation of the nation’s housing stock is well understood. Residential housing is estimated to account for 20% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions, with the majority of emissions being from household heating. Consequently, the decarbonisation of housing stock is a critical step in the journey towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In England, social landlords are expending significant investment on decarbonisation, drawing on a mix of central government funding and private finance. The primary source of central government funding is the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, which has committed £1.29bn until 2027-28. Investment has primarily been focused on retrofitting loft and wall insulation, solar photovoltaic systems, and the installation of low-carbon heating systems.

The report looks in detail at the macro factors that have been creating a challenging installation environment, but also at the less well-known impact of customers refusing access for decarbonisation works.

Decarbonisation presents a big financing challenge for social landlords, and this is occurring at a time when there are several competing demands on landlords’ resources. Social landlords’ expenditure on maintenance and major repairs has increased in recent years, in large part due to investments in building safety, while landlords have also been affected by inflationary pressure. This has increased the cost of borrowing and placed several social landlords at risk of a loan covenant breach, most notably landlords whose earnings are insufficient to cover their interest payments once accounting for maintenance and major repairs expenditure.

The funding landscape for energy efficiency works is fragmented, with different schemes having contrasting criteria and specifications. This makes the whole process difficult to navigate.