Latest housing research: How do we fix the UK’s housing market model?

Kerri Farnsworth, a member of the Thinkhouse Editorial Panel and a consultant in urban development, discusses two reports with differing views on how to solve Britain’s broken housing system #UKhousing

The report makes 16 recommendations, many of which will be familiar to anyone who has worked in this field since the 1990s. Some are already in train with the new UK government, for example a review of the current green belt system. Others would be broadly welcomed – for example, more use of special purpose vehicles such as development corporations and reform of the council tax system.

The first, The UK’s Broken Housing Market: Causes, Consequences and Cures , is a 78-page report from Policy Exchange. It states that decades of inadequate housebuilding, evidenced by low owner-occupation rates and soaring rental prices, is confirmation that the market is broken and has driven current UK social and wealth inequality. It asserts that the root causes are an ineffective, outdated planning system, and a failure to overcome local community resistance to new development.

This month, two reports focused on the mechanics of the UK’s housing market, and concluded that the underlying model was broken. However, they had quite different views as to why, and how to resolve it.

The most radical recommendation is to scrap the 1947 Town & Country Planning Act (note, there is no reference to planning legislation in Scotland and Northern Ireland), and replace it with a zoning-based planning system with ‘appropriate stipulations’ for development densities, conservation areas and so on. There would be no detailed planning, with local authorities instead creating zone-based design codes that would need to be agreed with residents. Local communities would be expected to produce neighbourhood plans to “set the parameters of new housebuilding”. Major housing scheme proposals would be managed by a ‘nationally significant infrastructure projects’ regime, not by local authorities.

However, there is no discussion of the performance and relative merits of existing zoning-based planning – which has been well documented, for example by Centre for Cities and the Royal Town Planning Institute (both 2020) – and no discussion of how it would better address climate change, biodiversity, demographic change and so on. The criticism that the current planning system “incentivises developers to contribute less to sustainability” seems at odds with the recommendation of “presumption in favour of development” (not the current National Planning Policy Framework’s ‘sustainable development’). Similarly, the core aim to deliver more social housing, with no increase in obligations on private developers, seems a challenge.