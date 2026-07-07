New chief operating officer to join Homes England

Homes England has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of a new chief operating officer (COO).
Melanie Montanari will take on the COO role in September after nearly two decades working at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and the Treasury.
She is described as someone who will bring “a wealth of experience to the agency”, and who has “built a career leading large-scale operational functions and delivering complex programmes”.
As COO, she will support Homes England colleagues and partners to deliver shared housing and regeneration ambitions.
Ms Montanari said: “I am thrilled to be joining Homes England at such an important time for the agency. Homes England has a vital role to play in supporting partners to deliver more homes, unlock opportunities and drive regeneration across the country.
“I look forward to working with colleagues and partners to strengthen how we operate, enabling us to deliver our shared housing and regeneration ambitions and make a lasting difference to communities.”
Amy Rees, chief executive of Homes England, said: “I am delighted to welcome Melanie to Homes England as our new chief operating officer. Melanie brings a wealth of operational leadership experience and a strong track record of delivering organisational transformation and performance improvement.
“As we continue to accelerate delivery and support our partners to achieve ambitious housing and regeneration outcomes, her expertise will be invaluable in ensuring we have the capabilities, systems and support in place to deliver at scale.”
Last month, the agency’s chair revealed Homes England is continuing to work through the grant programme bidding process, but there is a “question as to how that will translate to any new government” in light of prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation.
Speaking at a session about Homes England’s strategic goals at the Housing 2026 conference in Manchester, Pat Ritchie was asked how a change in prime minister may impact the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP).
Strategic partnership bidders are still awaiting Homes England’s final decision, following a request to re-profile their grant drawdown last month.
An audience member at the session asked whether bids will be put on hold given that Andy Burnham – the frontrunner to replace Sir Keir – has suggested he would direct the entire £39bn SAHP to social rent homes.
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