Number of social homes up by 1% in Wales

The remaining 6% were not covered by the Welsh Government Rent and Service Charge Standard but still classed as social housing.

Housing associations owned 63% of all social homes and Wales’ 11 stock-retaining councils owned the remaining 37%.

Across the whole of Wales, social homes account for almost 18% of the total housing stock, but with significant variation across regions.

In both Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen, both in what was once South Wales’ industrial heartland, the figure is about 26%.

But in rural Ceredigion it falls to 11.2%, a region that also has the smallest overall social housing stock of the country’s local authorities, with fewer than 4,000 homes.

In total, 12 local authorities recorded fewer than 10,000 social housing units, while the two biggest cities, Cardiff and Swansea, have a combined total of more than 52,000 units.