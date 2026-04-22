A2Dominion reveals new asset boss

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London landlord A2Dominion has announced the appointment of as its new asset director.
Paul Jenkins will take on responsibility for managing the association’s portfolio of over 38,000 properties.
He will retain the responsibilities of his previous role as director of sustainability and portfolio management alongside leading the assets team.
The new director has worked in asset management for over 25 years and will be responsible for A2Dominion’s property investment, asset management and sustainability strategies.
In a wide-ranging role, Mr Jenkins will also oversee stock rationalisation and acquisition, property disposals, stock options appraisals and the collection of housing stock condition and asset data.
He has begun an immediate handover with previous assets director Conan McKinley, who is moving to take up a role as executive director of assets and compliance at Accent Housing, and leaves at the end of April.
Mr Jenkins said: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of asset director at this pivotal time for the organisation.
“Housing associations are facing increasing expectations – not only to provide safe, compliant homes, but to deliver long-term value, sustainability and meaningful outcomes for residents and communities.
“My focus will be on ensuring our assets are managed strategically and responsibly, balancing investment, performance and resident experience.
“This will mean strengthening our approach to compliance and safety, improving the quality and energy efficiency of our homes, and making data-driven decisions that support both current needs and future growth.”
Mark Moore, chief property officer at A2Dominion, said: “We have been working through a competitive process to fill the asset director role.
“I’m pleased to share that Paul Jenkins has been successful in securing the position against some very strong candidates. Congratulations, Paul – it’s thoroughly well deserved.
“I’d like to thank Conan not only for the support he has given me in the short time I’ve been here, but also for the hard work, commitment and dedication he has shown to A2Dominion over the years. I would like to wish him the best of luck for his new role.”
In February, Inside Housing reported that A2Dominion created a new team to handle ‘no access’ issues where the company cannot gain voluntary access to properties it manages, with a rise in cases costing over £1m a year.
This followed two new recruits in the months previous to its executive and operational leadership teams, in roles focusing on property and people.
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