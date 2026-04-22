A2Dominion reveals new asset boss

Paul Jenkins will take on responsibility for managing the association’s portfolio of over 38,000 properties.

He will retain the responsibilities of his previous role as director of sustainability and portfolio management alongside leading the assets team.

The new director has worked in asset management for over 25 years and will be responsible for A2Dominion’s property investment, asset management and sustainability strategies.

In a wide-ranging role, Mr Jenkins will also oversee stock rationalisation and acquisition, property disposals, stock options appraisals and the collection of housing stock condition and asset data.