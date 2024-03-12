Accessible housing specialist joins PlaceShapers

Habinteg Housing Association, which provides adaptable and wheelchair-accessible housing, said it hopes to share good practice around inclusive design with the membership group.

PlaceShapers has more than 100 “place-based” member organisations, which are small and medium-sized housing associations that generally operate within a specific geographic area. It shares support between members and lobbies politicians on behalf of localised landlords and their residents.

Habinteg is headquartered in Drighlington, near Bradford, and owns 3,300 homes across England and Wales. The housing association was founded in 1970 to create integrated communities where disabled and non-disabled people can live together.