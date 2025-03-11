Deputy chief executive at major house builder to retire after 47-year career

Mr Boyes joined the housebuilding industry as a junior quantity surveyor in 1978. He progressed through the business to assume the roles of technical director and managing director of Barratt York, before being appointed regional director for Barratt Northern in 1999.

Steven Boyes will retire from Barratt Redrow on 6 September, but will “remain available” to the major house builder up until March 2026.

He was appointed to the board as a regional chair and executive director two years later, before becoming COO in July 2012 and deputy CEO in February 2016.

He is responsible for the group’s housebuilding operations, its timber frame manufacturing business, Oregon, group land activity, and its land promotion business, Gladman.

He said: “I joined Barratt in 1978 as a junior quantity surveyor little knowing that, 47 years later, I would be retiring as COO and deputy CEO.

“I am hugely grateful for the many opportunities and experiences that the business has given me. I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside many excellent colleagues across the group and I believe the group is incredibly well positioned for the future.”

Caroline Silver, chair of the house builder board, said: “Over his 47-year career, Steven has made an outstanding contribution to Barratt Redrow, playing an integral role in the success of the group.

“Notably, Steven has been instrumental in delivering our strong track record on build quality, sustainability and innovation – which are so fundamental to the hundreds of thousands of high-quality homes we have built for customers across the country.

“Steven has developed a highly disciplined and industry-leading operations team, who will ensure that we maintain the unrivalled credentials which Steven has helped us to earn.”