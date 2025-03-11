Deputy chief executive at major house builder to retire after 47-year career

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The group chief operating officer (COO) and deputy group chief executive officer (deputy CEO) of a major house builder has announced he will retire after a 47-year career in the industry.
Steven Boyes will retire from Barratt Redrow on 6 September, but will “remain available” to the major house builder up until March 2026.
Mr Boyes joined the housebuilding industry as a junior quantity surveyor in 1978. He progressed through the business to assume the roles of technical director and managing director of Barratt York, before being appointed regional director for Barratt Northern in 1999.
He was appointed to the board as a regional chair and executive director two years later, before becoming COO in July 2012 and deputy CEO in February 2016.
He is responsible for the group’s housebuilding operations, its timber frame manufacturing business, Oregon, group land activity, and its land promotion business, Gladman.
He said: “I joined Barratt in 1978 as a junior quantity surveyor little knowing that, 47 years later, I would be retiring as COO and deputy CEO.
“I am hugely grateful for the many opportunities and experiences that the business has given me. I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside many excellent colleagues across the group and I believe the group is incredibly well positioned for the future.”
Caroline Silver, chair of the house builder board, said: “Over his 47-year career, Steven has made an outstanding contribution to Barratt Redrow, playing an integral role in the success of the group.
“Notably, Steven has been instrumental in delivering our strong track record on build quality, sustainability and innovation – which are so fundamental to the hundreds of thousands of high-quality homes we have built for customers across the country.
“Steven has developed a highly disciplined and industry-leading operations team, who will ensure that we maintain the unrivalled credentials which Steven has helped us to earn.”
On behalf of the board, Ms Silver also wished Mr Boyes and his family “every happiness in his retirement”.
David Thomas, group chief executive officer at Barratt Redrow, said: “I would like to thank Steven for his outstanding contribution to the business and to our industry.
“During his time as COO and deputy CEO, Steven has been instrumental in making Barratt Redrow the exceptional UK house builder that it is, relentlessly driving our industry-leading quality, service and sustainability forward.
“On a personal note, Steven has been a huge support to me since I joined the group. I feel honoured to have worked with him for the past 16 years and wish him every happiness in his retirement.”
In the past few months of 2024, Barratt and Redrow finalised their merger, despite ongoing work to address some concerns from the Competition and Markets Authority about its impact on competition in the sector.
Shareholders initially approved Barratt’s proposed £2.5bn merger with rival Redrow in May last year.
The combined group will have capacity to build “in excess” of 22,000 homes a year and is expected to bring in annual revenues of around £7.5bn.
Geeta Nanda, former chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, was appointed as a non-executive director of the newly formed Barratt Redrow in October 2024.
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