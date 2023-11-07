Senior sector figures have described the King’s Speech as “desperately disappointing” and a “missed opportunity” over the lack of commitment to new affordable homes #UKhousing

It will require transparency over leaseholders’ service charges – costs should be in a “standardised comparable format” so they can be scrutinised and better challenged “if they are unreasonable”.

The document included further detail on what will be delivered through the bill, including making it “cheaper and easier” for more leaseholders to extend their lease, buy their freehold and take over management of their building.

In the background briefing notes to the speech, the government said that the leasehold and freehold bill “will address one of the longest-term challenges that the country faces: fairness in the housing market”.

“And our renters bill will ensure a fairer deal for renters and landlords, by outlawing no fault evictions and enabling landlords to evict antisocial tenants fast.”

Delivering the speech, King Charles said: “We’re announcing new laws to reform the housing market with a leasehold and freehold bill, making it easier for leaseholders to extend their lease or purchase their freehold and tackling the exploitation of millions of homeowners through punitive service charges.

The speech, written by ministers and delivered by King Charles on Tuesday, included commitments to leasehold and private rented sector (PRS) reform, which were welcomed, but the sector urged the government to include support for new and existing social housing in the Autumn Statement.

The government also plans to consult on capping existing ground rents. “Subject to that consultation, we will look to introduce a cap through this bill,” according to the document.

The Renters’ Reform Bill was also included in the King’s Speech, which pledged to deliver a “fairer deal for renters and landlords, by outlawing no-fault evictions and enabling landlords to evict anti-social tenants faster”.

Much of the details have been published, with some recent announcements included.

In October, the government revealed that it will not introduce the abolition of Section 21 until stronger possession grounds and a new court process is in place. This was confirmed in the briefing notes on Tuesday.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak announced in September that he was scrapping energy efficiency targets for new private rental properties, in a move dubbed “disappointing” and a “colossal error” by the sector. This was also confirmed during the speech.

“Landlords can still take advantage of the many government-backed schemes available to improve energy efficiency but at a time that suits them,” the document stated.

The briefing document also pledged to protect leaseholders by extending the measures brought forward by the Building Safety Act 2022.

Response from the sector

Andy Hulme, chief executive of Hyde, said the reforms to leasehold and the PRS are “welcome”.

“But the King’s Speech has been another missed opportunity to give social housing and the people we provide homes to the support that is needed.

“We need a long-term plan to ensure that everyone on a low income has an affordable, secure, and decent place to live,” he added.

Lee Bloomfield, chief executive of Bradford-based Manningham Housing Association, criticised the government for “failing to include a firm commitment” in the King’s Speech to build more new affordable homes.

He said: “The tone for the King’s Speech was set over the weekend when the home secretary defined homelessness as a ‘lifestyle choice’ and stated her desire to ban homeless people from sheltering in tents.

“As such, no one should be shocked that taking more homeless people off the streets by building more affordable homes would be at the top of government’s policy agenda between now and the general election.

“Community-based organisations such as Manningham Housing Association simply wish to do the right thing for our tenants and, indeed, prospective tenants by expanding the number of properties we have available.

“But we cannot do this alone, the government must take the lead.”

Mr Bloomfield added that the absence of any renewed commitment to build more new affordable homes in the speech is “desperately disappointing, but in the wake of Suella Braverman’s crass and heartless comments, not in the least bit surprising”.

Ms Braverman had floated the idea of restricting the use of tents for people experiencing homelessness, and argued that some people see it as a “lifestyle choice”.

But the sector united in condemnation of the home secretary’s plans, describing them as “punitive”.

Rachael Williamson, head of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), said: “We’re pleased to see the government’s continued commitment to take forward a Renters’ Reform Bill in the next legislative programme, along with the introduction of a leasehold and freehold bill.”

She said the CIH now looks to the government to use the Autumn Statement to “address the pressing issues facing many people with the rising cost of living”.

“Namely uprating local housing allowance, reforming the social security system, providing support with energy costs and efficiency, and increasing grant levels to provide much needed social homes,” Ms Williamson added.