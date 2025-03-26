Disability benefit cuts will push families into homelessness, charity boss warns

The government’s proposed cuts to disability benefits “can only result in increased homelessness”, a charity boss has said #UKhousing

Universal Credit incapacity benefits for new claimants will now be frozen until 2030 rather than increased in line with inflation. There will also be a small reduction in the basic rate of Universal Credit in 2029, after it was raised by £7 a week.

His intervention came alongside reports that chancellor Rachel Reeves will announce a further £500m of welfare cuts in today’s Spring Statement, after the Office for Budget Responsibility watchdog said she had overstated the savings of her benefits reforms.

Duncan Shrubsole, chief executive of homelessness charity St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity, told Inside Housing that tightening eligibility for personal independence payment (PIP) could cause “massive issues” for housing and housing benefit “which haven’t necessarily been clocked”.

Plans unveiled last week will see one million ill and disabled people lose PIP worth between £4,200 and £6,300 each, but Mr Shrubsole said they could lose additional exemptions, too.

“What hasn’t been appreciated is the way PIP is a passport to other benefits,” he said, which has two implications for housing.

First, if someone, their partner, or any children living with them get PIP they are currently exempt from the benefit cap. The cap ranges from £284 a week for a single adult outside London to £487 a week for a couple or single parent in the capital.

Having their housing benefit capped could make accommodation unaffordable for large families, Mr Shrubsole said. In addition, given Local Housing Allowance (LHA) and housing benefit rates are usually too low to cover rents, many people already draw on other benefits to cover their rents.

“People could face a real double whammy – less housing benefit, meaning an even bigger gap between rents and benefit levels, plus significantly less benefits to make up that housing benefit shortfall,” he said.

Large families “may well lose accommodation they have been moved into or no longer be able to move into it”, he added.

Second, if someone is under 35 and claiming PIP then they can also claim the LHA one-bed rate, rather than the shared accommodation rate, which can be more than £100 a week lower.

Young single people who are seeking rehousing could therefore be pushed into shared accommodation, which can be “incredibly challenging” for them, Mr Shrubsole said.