Home Office cancels plan to scrap housing protections for asylum seekers

Under the policy, landlords accommodating asylum seekers would no longer have to follow houses in multiple occupation (HMO) regulations, including fire safety standards.

Landlords would have been allowed to house asylum seekers for two years without obtaining an HMO licence. The government had argued this would increase the amount of housing available to asylum seekers.

The draft regulations were put forward in March 2023 by former home secretary Suella Braverman and had already partly made their way through parliament, but they were challenged by eight asylum seekers in a judicial review. An hour before the trial was due to start, the Home Office cancelled the policy.