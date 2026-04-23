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More than £30m agreed to support Northern Ireland households that rely on heating oil

News23.04.26by Ellie Brown

The majority of Northern Ireland residents who rely on heating oil will get support to pay their bills after prices nearly doubled in the past few weeks.

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Gordon Lyons
Gordon Lyons, minister for communities at the Northern Ireland Executive (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHMore than £30m agreed to support Northern Ireland households that rely on heating oil #UKhousing

More than 300,000 people, identified as those most vulnerable to higher heating costs, will be able to apply for a £100 prepaid card after £36.4m was allocated to the scheme last week.

People eligible for the voucher include low-income households, meaning those earning less than £30,000 per year, and people who receive certain types of benefits.

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Public funding for the support is split roughly evenly between the Northern Ireland Executive, which is spending £19.2m, and the UK government.

Gordon Lyons, the communities minister, said the rising cost of oil has been “especially punishing” in Northern Ireland as around two-thirds of homes, some 500,000 households, use heating oil to keep their homes warm.

He added: “With 24% of households already living in fuel poverty before the recent surge in oil prices, it is clear that the situation has only deteriorated.”

Mr Lyons also vowed to tweak the department’s discretionary support scheme so people needing support with any type of home heating costs can get grants.

He also said that work on a Warm Healthy Homes Fund is being progressed.

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