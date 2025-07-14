Retrofit installers call for ‘cool homes plan’ to tackle deadly overheating

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Retrofit installers have called on the government to introduce a ‘cool homes plan’ to tackle the deadly risks of overheating.
The National Warm Homes Council (NWHC), which represents businesses delivering home energy upgrades, has called on the government to expand its Warm Homes Plan into a full ‘cool homes strategy’ that protects residents year-round.
It said that “longer, more intense heatwaves are becoming the new normal”, yet millions of homes in the UK are poorly insulated and “dangerously prone” to overheating.
“Poor insulation, unprotected loft spaces and blocked ventilation points make many properties dangerous during heatwaves, especially for older residents and those with underlying health conditions,” it added.
In June, which was the hottest month on record in England, an estimated 263 heat-related deaths were recorded in the capital, according to analysis by Imperial College London.
In 2022, 2,985 residents in England died during periods of extreme heat, and that number could rise to more than 10,000 per year by 2025 if homes are not adapted to the changing climate, according to a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health.
The NWHC said the most effective way to keep homes cool is through well-installed, protected insulation paired with ventilation.
The House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee has also warned that current government schemes treat housing efficiency as a winter-only concern.
It said that home insulation and ventilation, which are supported by the Warm Homes Plan, can significantly reduce overheating risk when installed properly.
The NWHC is urging government ministers to mandate loft insulation protection to prevent it being crushed by stored items in lofts, which reduces its effectiveness; fund and scale ventilation upgrades with insulation; and treat indoor overheating as a serious and rising public health risk.
Dave Raval, director of the NWHC, said: “Older people, those with health conditions, and families in badly insulated homes are at real risk.”
The Warm Homes Plan, led by the UK government, is expected to be published in full this autumn and will direct up to £13.2bn towards improving the energy efficiency of five million homes.
It aims to cut fuel bills, reduce carbon emissions and support low-carbon heating through upgrades including insulation, ventilation and clear energy technologies.
Jenny Danson, chief executive of the Healthy Homes Hub, which works to reduce the health risks caused by poor-quality housing, said: “People are already turning to fans and portable air con units just to cope.
“But the long-term answer has to be smart retrofit, not short-term fixes.”
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