Retrofit installers call for ‘cool homes plan’ to tackle deadly overheating

The National Warm Homes Council (NWHC), which represents businesses delivering home energy upgrades, has called on the government to expand its Warm Homes Plan into a full ‘cool homes strategy’ that protects residents year-round.

It said that “longer, more intense heatwaves are becoming the new normal”, yet millions of homes in the UK are poorly insulated and “dangerously prone” to overheating.

“Poor insulation, unprotected loft spaces and blocked ventilation points make many properties dangerous during heatwaves, especially for older residents and those with underlying health conditions,” it added.