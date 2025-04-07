Scottish social landlord to invest £11m into homes

“They will work to provide connected services, working with our partners to help customers know how, and where, to receive support when they need it.”

Ms Junner said, as part of this, the team will be out in rural communities to “ensure all our customers have a face-to-face service option”.

She added: “We are very much an anchor within the communities we serve, and will continue to expand and improve the services we offer.

“Over the next five years, we will continue to deliver up-to-date, affordable homes which are warm, safe and well maintained.”

In February, Ayrshire Housing named its new finance director. Emma Robertson joined the association from her role as chief financial officer of Connect Modular, which specialises in building affordable modular housing.