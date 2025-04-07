Scottish social landlord to invest £11m into homes

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A Scottish housing association is set to invest more than £11m in its homes across urban and rural areas.
Ayrshire Housing plans to use the money to improve its existing homes and to build 91 new properties over five years.
The 1,700-home housing association’s proposals are outlined in its business plan for 2025-30.
All improvement work will be based on condition surveys and includes 38 new roofs, 466 bathrooms, 563 kitchens, 452 windows and doors, and 815 heating systems.
The new homes proposed in the plan will be built across Ayr, Maybole, Coylton and Kirkmichael. Ayrshire Housing also plans to convert 50 properties into social rent homes.
Lesley-Anne Junner, chief executive of Ayrshire Housing, said: “To improve the customer experience, we will also be putting in place a dedicated community engagement team.
“They will work to provide connected services, working with our partners to help customers know how, and where, to receive support when they need it.”
Ms Junner said, as part of this, the team will be out in rural communities to “ensure all our customers have a face-to-face service option”.
She added: “We are very much an anchor within the communities we serve, and will continue to expand and improve the services we offer.
“Over the next five years, we will continue to deliver up-to-date, affordable homes which are warm, safe and well maintained.”
In February, Ayrshire Housing named its new finance director. Emma Robertson joined the association from her role as chief financial officer of Connect Modular, which specialises in building affordable modular housing.
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