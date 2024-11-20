A new report has found that scrapping hope value for landowners would slash the cost of building 90,000 social homes a year by £4.5bn #UKhousing

Scrapping hope value would slash cost of building 90,000 social homes a year by £4.5bn, new report finds #UKhousing

The social housing target is supported by Inside Housing as part of its Build Social campaign . It is also backed by dozens of other organisations from across the sector.

Scrapping the rule – which oblige local authorities to pay a premium when buying land, known as hope value – and strengthening developers’ contributions would reduce the cost of building 90,000 new English social homes a year by a quarter, or £4.5bn.

The findings by the New Economics Foundation (NEF) showed how inflated land prices are blocking the government from building enough homes to hit its 1.5 million-homes target and meet the demand for housing.

This new report into land reform looks at why UK land costs make up a disproportionately high portion of overall house values.

The NEF believes that implementing this change to hope value would allow the target to be met at the same time as reducing the cost of land across England. The bulk of savings would be in English regions with the longest social housing waiting lists and the highest rates of homelessness – London and the South East.

Alex Diner, senior researcher at NEF, said: “With record levels of homelessness, rising private rents and increasing housing insecurity, this country desperately needs a new generation of social homes.

“The government has rightly declared tackling the housing crisis as a ‘moral mission’, but their plans are being blocked by unfair land rules.

“These rules should be reformed so that the country can build the homes we need while giving landowners fair and reasonable prices for their land.

“Further reforming the hope value rule is vital to ensure the government hit their housing targets, build the homes we need, and tackle the housing crisis.”