Sustainability for Housing appoints Housemark to improve ESG reporting

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Sustainability for Housing (SfH) has appointed data company Housemark to take its environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting “to the next level”.
The organisation, which oversees the Sustainability Reporting Standard (SRS) for Social Housing, said it had appointed Housemark to create a “centralised portal” for sustainability reporting.
Housemark will also provide “benchmarking and analytics capabilities” and “an extra layer of validation” as part of the annual ESG reporting cycle, SfH said on 10 December.
The voluntary SRS was launched in 2020 and has since been adopted by 130 housing providers and funders, including Legal & General, M&G, Schroders, Lloyds and NatWest.
SfH said Housemark would help ensure ESG disclosure was “effectively collated, consistently measured and clearly communicated”.
As part of this, SfH’s ESG metrics will be integrated into Housemark’s benchmarking system, helping providers “keep pace with evolving standards with an easily comparable dataset”.
It will also enable funders and residents to scrutinise the sector’s ESG progress, and performance and risk management, SfH added.
The data company will publish an “annual data repository” while “fostering transparency and sector-wide learning”, SfH said.
Housemark, which is co-owned by the Chartered Institute of Housing and National Housing Federation, already collects and stores data from ESG reports submitted by its member base of 350 UK social landlords.
SfH added that Housemark’s network presents an opportunity to promote the SRS across the housing sector.
Piers Williamson, chair of SfH, said: “Partnering with Housemark allows us to tap into its well-established data analysis capabilities, bringing enhanced reporting and benchmarking capabilities to the SRS.
“This collaboration ensures that social housing providers can focus on demonstrating their sustainability impact, while we deliver the insight that investors need to make informed decisions.”
Mr Williamson was announced as Brendan Sarsfield’s replacement in June. Mr Sarsfield stepped down after three years in the post.
Andrew Jackson, director of partnerships at Housemark, said: “Housemark’s expertise in data-collection and analysis will ensure that the metrics used to gauge sustainability are accurate and reliable, enabling providers to present a clear and comprehensive picture of their ESG credentials to investors.”
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