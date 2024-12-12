Sustainability for Housing appoints Housemark to improve ESG reporting

The organisation, which oversees the Sustainability Reporting Standard (SRS) for Social Housing, said it had appointed Housemark to create a “centralised portal” for sustainability reporting.

Housemark will also provide “benchmarking and analytics capabilities” and “an extra layer of validation” as part of the annual ESG reporting cycle, SfH said on 10 December.

The voluntary SRS was launched in 2020 and has since been adopted by 130 housing providers and funders, including Legal & General, M&G, Schroders, Lloyds and NatWest.