The Week in Housing: ‘Landmark’ building safety ruling, more BSR changes, and murder investigation progresses

Good afternoon.

It has been a busy week on the building safety front after several announcements from the Building Safety Regulator (BSR), and some response from the sector on previously announced changes.

First, there was a court ruling over liability for fire safety defects on a housing development that could have far-reaching consequences for the implementation of the Building Safety Act 2022.

The ruling is a significant step in the implementation of the act and could affect more contractors if historic safety issues are found on their projects.

It extends future building safety liabilities beyond insolvent contractors and means other companies within the same group could be held liable.

It comes as the BSR set out its strategic plan for 2026-27, alongside new targets for remediation and Gateway 2 decisions.