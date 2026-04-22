Use of illegal children’s care homes rises amid financial pressure, report finds

The use of illegal children’s homes to house young people has grown nearly four times in just four years, according to new research commissioned by a housing charity #UKhousing

UCHs are housing settings that provide the function of a children’s home but come under no regulatory oversight, rendering them illegal under the Care Standards Act 2000.

According to Ofsted, 870 cases of UCH use were investigated in 2024-25, with 680 confirmed. There were fewer than 250 cases investigated in 2020-21.

Commissioned by Commonweal Housing and written by Public First, the Hidden Children: An investigation into Unregistered Children’s Homes report found that confirmed cases of unregistered children’s homes (UCHs) rose by more than 370% between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

Local authorities are forced into using illegal homes when legal options for housing children are not available fast enough.

Researchers spoke to frontline workers, directors of children’s services and other sector experts. They found three trends that drove increased use:

The rising complexity of cases, with children more likely to be exposed to the criminal justice system or experiencing mental health crises

A shortage of specialist, secure supported placements for high-risk children

Poor market incentives for registered homes to take high-risk children

Practitioners in the sector told researchers that cases of unregistered homes had changed from something they dealt with “once every six months” to something that they now see “at least once a week”.

Cases often involve children with complex needs. Researchers also found that the cost of UCHs were also often higher, with some placements costing up to £40,000 per week.

In January 2026, the Public Accounts Committee published a report that found nearly 800 vulnerable children had been placed in illegal homes through this system.

At the time, committee chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said: “A dysfunctional system is forcing local authorities to routinely reach for solutions which will see our nation’s children regularly put at risk. This utterly unacceptable situation has become normalised, but there is nothing normal about this unsustainable state of affairs.

“The oversight of the children’s social care system is similarly fraught, with the government not possessing clear line of sight into the financial circumstances of the majority of providers.