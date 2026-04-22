What can we learn from Northern Ireland’s Shared Housing Programme about building communities amid tension?

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Although it was born out of Northern Ireland’s particular set of social and historical circumstances, Housing for All holds valuable lessons for those working to build communities in any region, writes Diarmaid Ward, PhD candidate and former deputy leader and executive member for housing and development at the London Borough of Islington
Housing has a tumultuous history in Northern Ireland. An end to sectarian discrimination in housing allocations was one of the key demands of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Movement’s campaign in the 1960s.
As violence erupted at the end of the decade, almost 2,000 families were forced to leave their homes, and entire streets were destroyed. By 1972, 99% of Protestants and 75% of Catholics in Northern Ireland lived in streets where their community formed the majority.
In response to continuing concerns about discrimination, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) was formed in 1971 to take over from local councils and act as a single housing authority. The fledgling body was very reluctant to give up on the idea of integrating all future public housing developments, so that homes on every estate would be allocated to households from both communities.
NIHE’s former chair, the late Charles Brett, wrote that it only did so “after much trial and error” as such ideals were “in Belfast at any rate, hopeless”. But NIHE quickly built a reputation for fairness and impartiality, and exceptional expertise in housing management and community relations.
In spite of this, over 50 years later, it is estimated that 90% of Northern Ireland’s social housing is still segregated.
“NIHE’s Housing for All now works with 11 housing associations building shared communities on over 80 sites”
The Good Friday Agreement, signed in 1998, included a specific commitment to the promotion of “mixed housing”. The Northern Ireland Executive’s Together: Building a United Community strategy, published in 2013, committed to establishing 10 new shared housing schemes.
Serious issues have arisen. In 2017, one particular shared development attracted media attention for all of the wrong reasons when paramilitary flags were erected. Later the same year, families were forced to leave the estate following threats and intimidation.
But the programme has moved forward in leaps and bounds, and NIHE’s Housing for All now works with 11 housing associations building shared communities on over 80 sites. New residents are asked to sign a ‘good neighbour’ agreement which recognises the shared nature of the new development, and each shared community is supported with a five-year Good Relations Plan.
What makes for a successful scheme? And what can housing providers outside Northern Ireland learn from Housing for All?
The first striking feature of the programme is that every new scheme has an advisory group. Sometimes, if there are two or three shared housing schemes in a town or area managed by more than one housing association, they work in partnership in a single advisory group.
These groups bring together not only housing association and NIHE staff, but also teachers from local schools, police officers and the voluntary sector: it takes a community to build a shared housing scheme. The advisory group is an ideal way to share information and talk about new ideas.
“Housing for All provides a blueprint from which everyone involved in social housing can draw inspiration”
Secondly, every development is looked after by a Good Relations Officer (GRO), a member of staff who knows the estate incredibly well and organises regular bonding events to bring residents together. These events can be as simple as a litter pick, arts and crafts or a Christmas party. Knowing the estate and its residents so well, GROs can also act as a central point of contact to help tenancy and repairs colleagues.
Thirdly, shared housing has value well beyond the boundaries of the estate. Each scheme also includes a bridging programme with neighbouring residents and community groups within a five-mile radius of the new development. This programme might involve helping people into work or training, health and well-being, or working with young people, and can involve art, music, sport and much more.
Beyond bricks and mortar, a safe, secure and affordable home is the key to so much in life. A permanent address means more access to long-term work opportunities. The children have a quiet space to do their homework and can thrive at school.
Ultimately, building homes is about building communities. This takes work, but the rewards are incredible. Housing for All provides a blueprint from which everyone involved in social housing can draw inspiration.
Diarmaid Ward, PhD candidate researching Northern Ireland’s Shared Housing Programme, Bartlett School of Planning, University College London and former deputy leader and executive member for housing and development, London Borough of Islington
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