What can we learn from Northern Ireland’s Shared Housing Programme about building communities amid tension?

What makes for a successful scheme? And what can housing providers outside Northern Ireland learn from Housing for All?

The first striking feature of the programme is that every new scheme has an advisory group. Sometimes, if there are two or three shared housing schemes in a town or area managed by more than one housing association, they work in partnership in a single advisory group.

These groups bring together not only housing association and NIHE staff, but also teachers from local schools, police officers and the voluntary sector: it takes a community to build a shared housing scheme. The advisory group is an ideal way to share information and talk about new ideas.

“Housing for All provides a blueprint from which everyone involved in social housing can draw inspiration”

Secondly, every development is looked after by a Good Relations Officer (GRO), a member of staff who knows the estate incredibly well and organises regular bonding events to bring residents together. These events can be as simple as a litter pick, arts and crafts or a Christmas party. Knowing the estate and its residents so well, GROs can also act as a central point of contact to help tenancy and repairs colleagues.

Thirdly, shared housing has value well beyond the boundaries of the estate. Each scheme also includes a bridging programme with neighbouring residents and community groups within a five-mile radius of the new development. This programme might involve helping people into work or training, health and well-being, or working with young people, and can involve art, music, sport and much more.

Beyond bricks and mortar, a safe, secure and affordable home is the key to so much in life. A permanent address means more access to long-term work opportunities. The children have a quiet space to do their homework and can thrive at school.

Ultimately, building homes is about building communities. This takes work, but the rewards are incredible. Housing for All provides a blueprint from which everyone involved in social housing can draw inspiration.

Diarmaid Ward, PhD candidate researching Northern Ireland’s Shared Housing Programme, Bartlett School of Planning, University College London and former deputy leader and executive member for housing and development, London Borough of Islington