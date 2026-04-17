Whoever the next Welsh government is, co-production must be at the heart of their housing plans

There has been an over‑reliance on legislation as the primary tool for change, rather than meaningful engagement with tenants and housing providers from the outset, writes Joshua Dowdall, chief executive of Taff Housing #UKhousing

We often hear ambitious statements from politicians about their plans for new legislation to improve lives and outcomes. However, by simply enacting new laws, politicians are not necessarily fixing underlying problems.

After the election, we are likely to see negotiations and discussions between various parties to decide who will form the next Welsh government. During this time, politicians must keep tenants and housing providers front and centre in their minds.

In just a few weeks, people across Wales will be voting in the Senedd Cymru election.

There is no doubting the outgoing Welsh government’s impressive ambition on matters such as decarbonisation, building safety and quality, and the eradication of homelessness. To deliver this ambition, we have seen a plethora of new legislation introduced.

Despite this, there remains a valid question to ask: how far has this legislation led to improvements in tenants’ everyday lives?

For all the Welsh government’s laudable intentions, there remains a significant ‘implementability’ gap. This has left housing providers facing difficult decisions over resource allocation and rent levels. This gap arose from an over‑reliance on legislation as the primary tool for change, rather than meaningful engagement and co‑production with tenants and housing providers from the outset.

“The next minister responsible for housing in Wales will need to recognise the far‑reaching impact housing has on people’s everyday lives, their health and their well-being”

Through real engagement and co‑production with providers and tenants, the next Welsh government has an opportunity to tackle some of the longstanding issues our sector faces – supply, affordability and the standard of homes. In doing so, ministers will need to ensure that while legislation plays a role, it does not become the sole driver of change.

The next minister responsible for housing in Wales will need to recognise the far‑reaching impact housing has on people’s everyday lives, their health and their well-being. Therefore, whoever becomes the next housing minister must act as a champion for housing around the Welsh government cabinet table.