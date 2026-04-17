Whoever the next Welsh government is, co-production must be at the heart of their housing plans

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There has been an over‑reliance on legislation as the primary tool for change, rather than meaningful engagement with tenants and housing providers from the outset, writes Joshua Dowdall, chief executive of Taff Housing
In just a few weeks, people across Wales will be voting in the Senedd Cymru election.
After the election, we are likely to see negotiations and discussions between various parties to decide who will form the next Welsh government. During this time, politicians must keep tenants and housing providers front and centre in their minds.
We often hear ambitious statements from politicians about their plans for new legislation to improve lives and outcomes. However, by simply enacting new laws, politicians are not necessarily fixing underlying problems.
There is no doubting the outgoing Welsh government’s impressive ambition on matters such as decarbonisation, building safety and quality, and the eradication of homelessness. To deliver this ambition, we have seen a plethora of new legislation introduced.
Despite this, there remains a valid question to ask: how far has this legislation led to improvements in tenants’ everyday lives?
For all the Welsh government’s laudable intentions, there remains a significant ‘implementability’ gap. This has left housing providers facing difficult decisions over resource allocation and rent levels. This gap arose from an over‑reliance on legislation as the primary tool for change, rather than meaningful engagement and co‑production with tenants and housing providers from the outset.
“The next minister responsible for housing in Wales will need to recognise the far‑reaching impact housing has on people’s everyday lives, their health and their well-being”
Through real engagement and co‑production with providers and tenants, the next Welsh government has an opportunity to tackle some of the longstanding issues our sector faces – supply, affordability and the standard of homes. In doing so, ministers will need to ensure that while legislation plays a role, it does not become the sole driver of change.
The next minister responsible for housing in Wales will need to recognise the far‑reaching impact housing has on people’s everyday lives, their health and their well-being. Therefore, whoever becomes the next housing minister must act as a champion for housing around the Welsh government cabinet table.
The housing challenge facing the next government is a systemic one and requires a holistic approach. It is vital, of course, to remove blockers to supply, such as planning and land availability, while also prioritising quality and affordability. But there are trade‑offs to be made, with tenants and housing providers best placed to help shape these choices.
How policies and services are funded is also key — and, as before, this should be done through co‑production. A Welsh government that ensures funding is linked directly to its ambitions and ability to effect change, with long‑term certainty at its core, will allow housing associations and partners to scale and invest with confidence.
In turn, this will help deliver real change, including energy‑efficient homes, progress on tackling homelessness, and an increased supply of homes in the social sector.
“If the next Welsh government engages in a meaningful way with the communities and tenants who receive services — and with the housing providers who deliver them — we can collectively deliver transformative change”
At Taff Housing, we have already demonstrated this approach through a programme of loft conversions to address overcrowding, a strong development pipeline, and a project to acquire 53 family homes from the open market for social rent, supported by innovative grant and funding models.
This way of working is extremely welcome and should be established as long‑term standard practice by the next housing minister.
If the next Welsh government engages in a meaningful way with the communities and tenants who receive services — and with the housing providers who deliver them — we can collectively deliver transformative change.
As a small, community‑based housing association, this will allow Taff Housing to grow with confidence and, together with our partners, tackle the housing crisis.
Crucially, it will also allow us to remain true to our values: continuing to deliver a tenant‑focused, high‑quality model of housing and support, rooted in genuine co‑production.
Joshua Dowdall, chief executive, Taff Housing
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