Mapping the council houses with solar panels

In New Forest, only 55 out of 5,692 council homes have solar panels.

The local authority has been making an effort to decarbonise its housing stock, and is part way through a ‘greener housing strategy’ that is meant to end in 2032. It has a goal that all properties would meet an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above by 2030 and is working towards net zero carbon by 2050.

On a trip to the area, New Forest District Council’s Ms Tuffin took Inside Housing around to have a look at some of the homes where solar panels have been installed.

The panels have been funded through the WH:SHF. “We’re limited by cost because it’s such a huge investment,” Ms Tuffin notes.

Installing solar panels is the last stage in a process that usually involves insulation and swapping expensive, polluting oil boilers for air-source heat pumps. The council has raised the EPC rating of some homes from Band F to C.

The impact of the works on energy bills varies. “It has a lot to do with occupancy as well as the type of properties we’ve got,” Ms Tuffin explains.

“It ranges for residents that are on off-grid, off-gap, off-gas and who initially had very low EPCs. We’ve tried to prioritise those homes to make sure residents aren’t in fuel property, and we are tackling those key areas.”

She adds: “Most of the [residents] say that their house feels more comfortable, but they’re not actually saving any money – which I think is reasonable, if you feel more comfortable and you can have the heating on for longer, but it costs you the same amount as with an oil boiler offset by some solar [panels].”