Mapping the council houses with solar panels

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New data shared exclusively with Inside Housing has revealed the number of solar panels on council houses across the UK. Where has the most – and the fewest? And are council tenants likely to benefit as domestic solar installations rise? Zainab Hussain reports
A row of cosy bungalows owned by New Forest District Council is surrounded by greenery and birdsong. Residents have planted the generous front gardens colourfully, but Inside Housing has come because of what is on the roofs: rows of newly installed solar panels, which catch the morning sun.
Solar power has grown hugely in the UK. Today, Inside Housing is publishing exclusive data shared with us by solar energy company Gryd that shows how many council homes have solar panels. This is based on Freedom of Information requests sent to 123 councils across the UK.
This data shows that the average percentage of housing with solar panels varies widely between councils, from 83.4% at Stirling Council to 0% at Southend-on-Sea City Council.
So, what is the story behind this vast range in numbers? Why do some councils have more solar panels on the housing they own than others? And what can be done to scale this up?
New Forest District Council’s small number of solar panels are part of a project funded under Wave 3 of the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund (WH:SHF). The council received a share of £66.7m awarded to the West of England Combined Authority (see box: ‘the council with the fewest solar panels’).
“I think that instead of cutting any funding, [the government] should think seriously about the volume of local authorities wanting to improve their homes,” says Sophie Tuffin, service manager for housing maintenance programmes and servicing at New Forest District Council.
“I know there’s not an everlasting pot of cash, but we’re all trying to better our homes and make them more affordable.”
South Cambridgeshire District Council has a much higher percentage of homes with solar panels (see box: ‘the council where half of local authority homes have solar panels’). The reasons date back to 2012, when it took advantage of the generous Feed-in Tariffs (FIT) scheme, which was designed to boost solar take-up at a time when panels were much more expensive and scarce.
In New Forest, only 55 out of 5,692 council homes have solar panels.
The local authority has been making an effort to decarbonise its housing stock, and is part way through a ‘greener housing strategy’ that is meant to end in 2032. It has a goal that all properties would meet an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above by 2030 and is working towards net zero carbon by 2050.
On a trip to the area, New Forest District Council’s Ms Tuffin took Inside Housing around to have a look at some of the homes where solar panels have been installed.
The panels have been funded through the WH:SHF. “We’re limited by cost because it’s such a huge investment,” Ms Tuffin notes.
Installing solar panels is the last stage in a process that usually involves insulation and swapping expensive, polluting oil boilers for air-source heat pumps. The council has raised the EPC rating of some homes from Band F to C.
The impact of the works on energy bills varies. “It has a lot to do with occupancy as well as the type of properties we’ve got,” Ms Tuffin explains.
“It ranges for residents that are on off-grid, off-gap, off-gas and who initially had very low EPCs. We’ve tried to prioritise those homes to make sure residents aren’t in fuel property, and we are tackling those key areas.”
She adds: “Most of the [residents] say that their house feels more comfortable, but they’re not actually saving any money – which I think is reasonable, if you feel more comfortable and you can have the heating on for longer, but it costs you the same amount as with an oil boiler offset by some solar [panels].”
Under FIT, excess electricity generated by solar panels could be exported back into the National Grid, and customers received payments based on the scheme’s export tariff and generation tariff.
“We have been fitting solar panels since 2012. The system we had rented out the roof space to third parties. They installed solar panels and took most of the income, but the main benefit was to the tenant, who received free electricity. We’re not using that system any more, since the feed-in tariffs are much less advantageous and unattractive for third parties,” John Batchelor, lead cabinet member for housing at South Cambridgeshire District Council, says.
FIT was closed in 2019, but the number of solar panels across the UK has gone up by more than 50% since then, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), as the cost of panels has come down, making them much more affordable for homeowners.
Soaring gas prices at the start of the Ukraine war, exacerbated by the cost of living crisis, drove take-up in the residential market without the need for subsidy.
In South Cambridgeshire, 2,815 out of 5,470 homes (51.5%) owned by the local authority have solar panels, and it is adding more.
John Batchelor, lead cabinet member for housing, says South Cambridgeshire District Council has installed 28 solar panels on its new builds, with plans to install another 400 to 500 in the next four years.
“It saves [residents] some money,” he says.
A high take-up brings its own challenges. “There are differences [between] working on blocks of flats versus houses,” he adds. If you install solar on a block of flats, should all residents benefit from the electricity savings, or just council tenants?
Colchester is another council with a high percentage of homes with solar panels: 2,747 out of 6,064, or 45.3% of its stock.
However, it has been difficult to manage residents’ expectations around energy savings and the technical limits of fitting solar panels, such as when a roof has an unsuitable orientation or it is shaded, a spokesperson for Colchester City Council says.
“Flats or maisonettes often lack enough roof space. Colchester City Council and Colchester Borough Homes [the council’s ALMO] worked closely with residents to explain [solar panel] advantages and address concerns,” the spokesperson adds.
It is also important to note that solar panels don’t “fully shield” residents from rises in energy bills, they add.
In South Cambridgeshire, Mr Batchelor says residents have been “thankful” for the solar panel installations, which have offered a “substantial advantage”.
“Residents now ask if their homes can be considered for panels. Feedback from both past and current installation projects has been overwhelmingly positive,” he says.
“It’s essentially free electricity, and it contributes significantly towards our net zero targets.”
Social landlords still rely on subsidies. South Cambridgeshire now funds panels on existing homes as part of its retrofit programme, using £1.7m from Wave 2.1 and £8.3m from Wave 3 of the WH:SHF. It augments this with funding from commercial investments and from its reserves.
Colchester City Council has been installing solar panels since 2011, with most installed up to 2016 through the FIT scheme. Between 2011 and 2012, it installed around 700 solar panel systems, and then another 2,100 between 2014 and 2016, but the council says it is now unlikely to take on large-scale projects.
In 2023, it received £1m from Wave 2.1 of the WH:SHF.
“More recent installations have been on a much smaller scale, targeting homes with lower energy performances, fully funded by the local authority
or co-funded through grants. Renewed funding streams, flexible grant criteria and advancements in solar technology would make a real difference,” a spokesperson says.
|Council
|Region
|Council homes with solar panels
|Percentage of homes with solar panels
|Stirling
|Scotland
|5,106
|83.40%
|South Cambridgeshire
|East of England
|2,815
|51.50%
|Colchester
|East of England
|2,747
|45.30%
|Aberdeenshire
|Scotland
|5,491
|41.00%
|Stoke-on-Trent
|West Midlands, England
|5,267
|30.50%
|Wrexham
|Wales
|2,712
|24.50%
|Babergh and Mid Suffolk
|East of England
|1,624
|22.80%
|Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
|South West of England
|2,398
|22.50%
|Stockport
|North West of England
|2,497
|21.80%
|Gravesham
|South East of England
|1,087
|19.20%
|North Ayrshire
|Scotland
|2,453
|18.40%
|Manchester
|North West of England
|2,272
|18.30%
|North Tyneside
|North East of England
|2,228
|15.80%
|Bassetlaw
|East Midlands, England
|944
|14.30%
|Cornwall
|South West of England
|1,116
|13.90%
|Waltham Forest
|London, England
|1,235
|12.10%
|Derby
|East Midlands, England
|1,194
|10.70%
|North Lanarkshire
|Scotland
|3,716
|10.40%
|West Lancashire
|North West of England
|588
|10.10%
|Cambridge
|East of England
|784
|10.10%
Source: GRYD Energy
Richard Sterling, development and decarbonisation director at construction company Seddon, says: “A main challenge for local authorities is deciding whether to invest in solar panels, because they don’t necessarily get a direct payback. One of the main differences between where we had a real peak in installations 10 years ago [and now] is the feed-in tariffs.”
When asked about a way to increase funding for retrofits, Mr Sterling suggested involving the private sector. He said there was “a lot of available investment” from organisations such as institutional investors and pension funds for renewable technologies to blend with government funding to reach net zero goals.
He says solar panels are a simple technology, easy to use, quick to install, and create an early impact that doesn’t require much cultural change in the way homes are used.
“A main challenge for local authorities is deciding whether to invest in solar panels, because they don’t necessarily get a direct payback”
They can be installed “in a matter of a few days”, he adds, depending on whether further work is needed on the house and the size of the panels.
“It is a fundamental way of reducing the carbon intensity of a home and it has a direct reduction in energy bills for residents. [Solar panels are] becoming increasingly cost-effective as the technology has improved, and its evolution to integrate with battery storage means it has become usable at all times of the day,” he says.
The government seems unlikely to bring back the generous tariffs of the past. A DESNZ spokesperson told Inside Housing: “Our Warm Homes: Local Grant and Social Housing Fund will help up to 170,000 households in social housing or on low incomes to lower their energy bills through measures like solar panels.”
So, while government funding has helped many councils to install solar panels on their homes, progress remains unbalanced. The question is: will the government do more to support councils in hitting their green-energy targets?
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