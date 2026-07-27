Home REIT faces legal claim from financial advisors over alleged £1.6m unpaid debt

In an update published on 24 July, the beleaguered investment trust, which provides accommodation for people experiencing homelessness, revealed it is in a commercial dispute with Smith Square Partners LLP.

The financial advisory firm was appointed by Home REIT in early 2023 to advise on strategic options, including the sale of its assets, following the suspension of its shares.

Home REIT said the firm has this week issued proceedings “regarding a purported unpaid contractual debt” amounting to £1.62m together with contractual interest.

The claim alleges that Home REIT’s update to the market in November 2025, confirming press speculation that it was in talks to sell its portfolio for £123m, triggered a “tail fee” payable within the 24-month period following the end of Smith Square’s appointment in November 2023.