Government announces crackdown on late payments to contractors

The government has unveiled a crackdown on late payments as part of a support package for small businesses #UKhousing

There will be a requirement for all commercial contracts to include statutory interest set at 8% above the Bank of England’s base rate.

The changes will include a new 60-day cap on payment terms on all large firms when paying suppliers, as well as the introduction of mandatory interest on late payments.

Under new measures announced today (Tuesday 24 March), the Small Business Commissioner will be given “sweeping new powers” to investigate late payments, adjudicate disputes and fine the “worst offenders”.

The government is also consulting on its proposal to ban the withholding of retention payments under the terms of construction contracts in order to prevent small firms losing retentions to insolvency or non-payment.

Late payments cost the UK economy £11bn every year and 38 businesses on average shut their doors every day because they are not paid on time, according to the Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

The DBT said the new measures will be “the toughest in the G7” and the largest set of reforms in over 25 years.

Firms that persistently pay late or fail to comply with the new laws could face fines worth tens of millions of pounds.

The government said that boards or audit committees of those firms will be required to publish explanations for poor payment performance and the actions they are taking to address it.

Under the new measures, if a small business is owed £10,000 by one of its customers and is paid 60 days later than the agreed payment date, they will be owed £10,293.15 including mandatory interest.