Heat network fund extended to Wales to accelerate net zero transition

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The Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF) has been extended to Wales to accelerate its path to net zero by 2050.
The scheme was expanded into Wales following the government’s commitment to provide an additional £195m per year in capital funding for the GHNF through to 2030, announced as part of the Warm Homes Plan.
It will fund the development of new low-carbon heat networks and the expansion and decarbonisation of existing networks for the long term.
In this new funding round, both public and private sector heat network owners and operators in Wales will be eligible to apply for the GHNF.
Existing public and private sector heat network owners in Wales can already access support through the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES).
The HNES ensures that existing district and communal heat networks can deliver more affordable and efficient heating.
The Welsh government has also taken steps to identify where heat networks can deliver the greatest benefit, including exploring opportunities for community-led ambient-temperature heat networks, particularly for homes off the gas grid.
The Wales mine-water heat opportunity map has highlighted the potential to harness renewable heat from disused coal mines to serve homes, businesses and industry.
These initiatives create a strong pipeline of projects that the GHNF can support through commercialisation and construction funding, the fund said.
The Welsh government has committed to decarbonising all public sector buildings by 2030.
In Cardiff, a number of buildings already have low-carbon heat through the GHNF’s predecessor, the Heat Networks Investment Project. Extending the GHNF to Wales will scale this progress, with the potential to support thousands more homes and drive decarbonisation across the country.
Ken Hunnisett, programme director for the GHNF, said: “We are delighted to bring the Green Heat Network Fund to Wales and are already seeing a strong pipeline of opportunities, from urban heat networks to innovative solutions such as mine water and ambient systems.”
In April, the government launched a call for evidence on its £5bn Warm Homes Fund, which will make loans and buy equity in low-carbon technology and across the retrofit supply chain.
Last month, Inside Housing reported that the lead author of the government’s new heat network regulations, the Heat Network Technical Assurance Scheme, missed a chance to disclose its boss’s stake in a smart-monitor company.
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