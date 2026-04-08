Heat network fund extended to Wales to accelerate net zero transition

The scheme was expanded into Wales following the government’s commitment to provide an additional £195m per year in capital funding for the GHNF through to 2030, announced as part of the Warm Homes Plan.

It will fund the development of new low-carbon heat networks and the expansion and decarbonisation of existing networks for the long term.

In this new funding round, both public and private sector heat network owners and operators in Wales will be eligible to apply for the GHNF.