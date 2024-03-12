Intergenerational housing should be included in government housing strategy

Working with partners on this new housing steering group will help us highlight the benefits of intergenerational connection, write Charlotte Miller and Emily Abbott, co-founders of Intergenerational England #UKhousing

By developing more intergenerational housing schemes and creating communities that promote social connection among generations, we can address many of the social and economic challenges associated with housing our rapidly expanding ageing population, forecast to be 22% of the population by 2033.

Intergenerational England (IE) is a new charity dedicated to bridging the divide between generations and fostering collaboration. Recognising the pressing need for support and advocacy in this area, we are forging meaningful relationships and partnerships across sectors including housing, the NHS, transport, education, and other governmental and non-governmental bodies. IE is committed to facilitating intergenerational collaboration and strives to create a more harmonious and interconnected future for all.

With increasing focus on how to house our ageing population, and growing evidence of the link between where we live and our mental and physical health, Intergenerational England is advocating for intergenerational housing to be firmly included in government housing strategy.

Many local authorities are already seeing the benefits of intergenerational housing schemes. For communities and individuals to thrive, different age groups need to coexist.

Intergenerational housing creates environments that encourage mutual support and build stronger communities. By integrating generations, we can combat some of the greatest challenges we face as a society, including loneliness and social isolation.

While there is growing recognition of social value in intergenerational projects, there is still no standardised industry-wide technique for measuring the tangible impacts.

“Many local authorities are already seeing the benefits of intergenerational housing schemes. For communities and individuals to thrive, different age groups need to coexis”

Irrespective of age, humans are inherently wired for connection. Measuring the social value within intergenerational housing offers a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted benefits that arise from fostering connections between different age groups within housing communities. Working with partners on this new Intergenerational Housing Steering Group (IHSG) will help us highlight the benefits of intergenerational connection and find ways to measure the positive impact that connecting generations can have on creating strong, resilient neighbourhoods.

Intergenerational value recognises the positive outcomes that connections across generations and integrated housing practices can bring to individuals and communities. These benefits encompass enhanced community cohesion, improved well-being, and a stronger sense of belonging.

Intergenerational England initiated the creation of an Intergenerational Housing Steering Group (IHSG) in collaboration with Clarion Housing Group, Sovereign Network Group (SNG), HACT and Housing LIN. We believe that by joining forces with leading housing organisations that value intergenerational living and have vast experience and expertise in this area, we can usher in meaningful change.