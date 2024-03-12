Intergenerational housing should be included in government housing strategy

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Working with partners on this new housing steering group will help us highlight the benefits of intergenerational connection, write Charlotte Miller and Emily Abbott, co-founders of Intergenerational England
With increasing focus on how to house our ageing population, and growing evidence of the link between where we live and our mental and physical health, Intergenerational England is advocating for intergenerational housing to be firmly included in government housing strategy.
Intergenerational England (IE) is a new charity dedicated to bridging the divide between generations and fostering collaboration. Recognising the pressing need for support and advocacy in this area, we are forging meaningful relationships and partnerships across sectors including housing, the NHS, transport, education, and other governmental and non-governmental bodies. IE is committed to facilitating intergenerational collaboration and strives to create a more harmonious and interconnected future for all.
By developing more intergenerational housing schemes and creating communities that promote social connection among generations, we can address many of the social and economic challenges associated with housing our rapidly expanding ageing population, forecast to be 22% of the population by 2033.
Many local authorities are already seeing the benefits of intergenerational housing schemes. For communities and individuals to thrive, different age groups need to coexist.
Intergenerational housing creates environments that encourage mutual support and build stronger communities. By integrating generations, we can combat some of the greatest challenges we face as a society, including loneliness and social isolation.
While there is growing recognition of social value in intergenerational projects, there is still no standardised industry-wide technique for measuring the tangible impacts.
“Many local authorities are already seeing the benefits of intergenerational housing schemes. For communities and individuals to thrive, different age groups need to coexis”
Irrespective of age, humans are inherently wired for connection. Measuring the social value within intergenerational housing offers a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted benefits that arise from fostering connections between different age groups within housing communities. Working with partners on this new Intergenerational Housing Steering Group (IHSG) will help us highlight the benefits of intergenerational connection and find ways to measure the positive impact that connecting generations can have on creating strong, resilient neighbourhoods.
Intergenerational value recognises the positive outcomes that connections across generations and integrated housing practices can bring to individuals and communities. These benefits encompass enhanced community cohesion, improved well-being, and a stronger sense of belonging.
Intergenerational England initiated the creation of an Intergenerational Housing Steering Group (IHSG) in collaboration with Clarion Housing Group, Sovereign Network Group (SNG), HACT and Housing LIN. We believe that by joining forces with leading housing organisations that value intergenerational living and have vast experience and expertise in this area, we can usher in meaningful change.
The overall aim of the IHSG is to elevate the status of intergenerational activities within the housing sector, generating increased cross-sector awareness and value.
Clarion is committed to creating age-connected communities, and finding ways to bring people together in the places that connect them and through the issues that affect them. By working with partners on the IHSG, Clarion aims to highlight the benefits of intergenerational connections and find ways to measure the positive impact connecting generations can have on creating strong, resilient neighbourhoods.
SNG understands that its homes are just a part of what makes somewhere a good place to live and are committed to the communities their customers live including addressing their needs across their demographic characteristics. SNG recognises the importance of connecting across generations and will use their experience to help measure the impact of intergenerational activities.
“Our mission is to craft an innovative action plan that not only addresses current challenges but also pioneers new avenues for collaboration and progress”
HACT has pioneered intergenerational projects, as well as social value measurement, and its expertise and experience will be used to measure the long-term transformational impact for the ultimate benefit of residents across different age groups across the UK.
Housing LIN will provide knowledge and expertise to bridge the gap in measuring and demonstrating the impactful outcomes of intergenerational initiatives within the housing sector.
The newly established steering group is poised to support in the advancement of intergenerational social value within the housing sector. Our mission is to craft an innovative action plan that not only addresses current challenges but also pioneers new avenues for collaboration and progress.
Central to our approach is cross-sector mapping, collaboration with external thinktanks to harness diverse perspectives, extensive polling to gauge community needs, and the development of robust toolkits and training programmes. We are focused on collaboration with housing professionals and building and planning policymakers, encouraging active participation and engagement.
Beyond mere ideation, our focus is on tangible outcomes. Once our resources are developed, we are committed to driving widespread adoption and utilisation, catalysing real change in the intergenerational landscape of the housing sector. Together, let us shape a future where social value knows no generational bounds, where collaboration flourishes, and where communities thrive.
Charlotte Miller and Emily Abbott, co-founders, Intergenerational England
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