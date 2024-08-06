Labour scraps previous government’s ‘British workers’ social housing allocation plan

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook has confirmed that the previous Conservative government’s plans are off the table.

Shadow housing secretary Kemi Badenoch had posed a written question to the government asking when it would respond to January’s consultation on the plans.

Mr Pennycook replied that the government “does not intend to enact the policy proposals set out in the consultation”. A formal response will be issued in due course, he added.

Mr Sunak’s plans were dubbed ‘British homes for British workers’ after they were reported in January.