Rayner set to raise housing targets by 50% in new planning framework

The government is set to increase housing targets by around 50% and toughen local affordability assessments this week in a new version of the National Planning Policy Framework #UKhousing

Currently, the NPPF assesses future housing need on population changes and local affordability. The government will change these affordability assessments to take account of how many people might move into an area if housing were cheaper.

Reports in The Times and elsewhere suggested that Ms Rayner was also expected to tell councils to review green-belt protections if they cannot meet their housing need on brownfield land.

Angela Rayner, the housing secretary and deputy prime minister, will announce an eight-week consultation on the updated NPPF on Tuesday, which is expected to raise mandatory housebuilding targets for councils by about 100,000 homes a year by changing the way local housing need is counted.

As a result of these tougher assessments, council targets are likely to hit a total of 350,000 homes across the country, up from below 250,000 before the Conservatives dropped them in 2022.

Councils will also be required to demonstrate they have a five-year supply of land for new housing, and are unlikely to be able to use previous oversupply of housing to reduce future targets.

The new NPPF is also expected to include previously announced Labour policies, such as prioritising poor-quality ‘grey-belt’ land and introducing “golden rules” to ensure development contains affordable housing and benefits nature.

The changes to the NPPF are expected to be in place by the end of September.

Ms Rayner and Steve Reed, the environment secretary, are also planning to change nutrient-neutrality rules, which developers claim are blocking 100,000 homes.

Under the changes, developers will be able to start building housing that risks polluting rivers and work out how to deal with the problem during construction.

This could allow developers to discuss funding new wetlands to offset pollution from new homes during construction.