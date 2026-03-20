The new association of council housing directors reveals its plan of attack

There are four specific areas that ADoH will be particularly focused on. The first is homelessness and housing needs, with a committee chaired by Jo Wilkinson, chief officer for housing and property at Lancaster City Council.

“I think the homelessness side of local government – Hakeem used the word ‘lonely’ – I think it’s perhaps the loneliest place because you are so at the coal face a lot of the time,” Mr Halksworth reflects.

“You often don’t get that space to reflect and think about whether there is a different way to approach this wall of challenge which we’ve been faced with. That committee’s particular objective is to bring that conversation to the fore, facilitate that exchange of ideas and collectively bring some different ways of thinking.”

Given that “wall of challenge”, it is perhaps unsurprising to learn that when the homelessness committee last met, there were more than 60 councils in attendance. The idea is also that by “gathering that collective perspective”, ADoH can also act as a representative voice with the government when it comes to discussions about potential solutions.

As mentioned, councils have faced particular challenges when it comes to the introduction of consumer regulation and the impact improvement works are having on their finances. The second of ADoH’s committees is therefore focused on housing quality, standards and regulation. It is chaired by Kelly Deane, director of housing and public protection at Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council.

One of the big advantages here is the ability for ADoH to interact with the regulator and pass on learning from members who have been through inspection. Mr Halksworth sees this interaction as being “a complicated area for the Regulator of Social Housing, too – they’ve not engaged with local authorities in the same way that they have with housing associations for very long, really”.

“Ultimately, the goal of this is to make sure we provide really good landlord services to our tenants,” Mr Halksworth says.

It is a pressing conversation for many councils, including his own in Southend, which received a non-compliant C3 grade in September last year following its inspection by the regulator, with the council not having “up-to-date information on the condition of most of its homes”.

“The reality is getting a C3 tells you an awful lot about what you’ve got to do that you can then share with others, in the same way that I will learn just as much from a C4 as a C1,” Mr Halksworth says.

“It’s the richness of the conversation and the exchange, and the [collective] conversations with the regulator are really helpful both ways as well.”

“If there was a time to be building new homes, it is now, because we are all struggling with homelessness, demand and temporary accommodation costs”

The next priority area, with a committee chaired by Lisa Michelson, service director for housing and strategy at Buckinghamshire Council, is local government reorganisation.

This is the process of streamlining local government by replacing the current two-tier system with new single-tier unitary authorities. Such a huge change brings a raft of challenges, from the process of integration to the worries and concerns of staff about what it means for their jobs (and issues of staff retention as a result).

“It’s a big issue and completely new to lots of people,” Mr Osinaike says. “There’s the issue of what’s happening to me personally, and then there is the issue of, ‘how do you even navigate this?’”

Mr Osinaike says he has had conversations with many housing staff about how they are “anxious and worried” about local government reorganisation. “Rather than being anxious, worried or, worse, panic, embrace it and try to influence it,” he advises.

For Mr Halksworth, the committee’s work is about helping people prepare for what the change looks and feels like “in anger”.

“That is really, really critical, because once it comes your way there is an enormous pace to it and you need to be ready,” he explains.

“Part of the reason you need to be ready is because, as we have discussed, there is so much other stuff going on as well. So, it cannot just take over everything else, because that carries on. It is how you accommodate all that other stuff while you’ve got this extraneous noise that you also need to be responding to and driving and influencing as well.”

The remaining committee is focused on development and regeneration, and is chaired by Naomi Morris, director of strategy, estate regeneration and regulatory compliance at Birmingham City Council. Delivery is the big issue here.

“If there was a time to be building new homes, it is now, because we are all struggling with homelessness, demand and temporary accommodation costs,” Mr Osinaike says.

The difficulty, of course, is delivery at a rate that will make a significant difference. The committee will look to highlight “how people are trying to crack the nut” as well as pulling together asks of government to help increase delivery.

Regeneration is another focus, and particularly the regeneration of high-rise buildings and large panel system buildings that were built in the 1960s and 1970s.

All of these are big pieces of work that lie ahead, which Inside Housing will continue to cover. This week, however, is all about the launch and the big picture. And much as we have been talking about significant difficulties that the whole sector faces, these are clearly two men who love their jobs and are up for the challenge.

“We do this because we love it,” Mr Halksworth says. “The fact we get paid for it is a bonus, but [being a director of housing] is a really instrumental role in our societies and we want to share that excitement.”

For someone who loves the sector, talking about and dealing with its challenges has a secondary motivation, he adds.

“Growing our prowess to do the right things and be providers of really good homes, all those things we need to do incredibly well, there’s a big bit there which is about developing the sector, and attracting, retaining and developing talent.”

Big plans and ambitions for the future, then. If ADoH succeeds in its mission, council housing will once again become a byword for quality and there will be a lot more of it. The scale of the challenge housing directors face is vast, but so are the possibilities.