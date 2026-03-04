Vistry reports bump in profits as boss retires

The results come as Greg Fitzgerald, Vistry’s chair and chief executive officer (CEO), has announced his retirement.

Despite an 8% drop in partner-funded completions, the house builder said there was a “significant step-up in affordable housing volumes” in the second half of 2025 as government announcements provided more “certainty of future funding” for the sector.

The house builder said its strategy “remains firmly focused” on its partnerships model, which aims to deliver mixed-tenure homes with registered providers, local authorities and private rented sector landlords.

In its full-year results for the year ending 31 December 2025, Vistry said its profits rose by 2% to £268.8m, while its completions fell by 9% to 15,658.

He will step down as chair on 13 May, and will continue to serve as CEO for up to 12 months or until a successor is appointed.

Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Vistry’s Countryside Partnerships business, told Inside Housing that throughout a “difficult year”, Vistry was able to “really sustain the delivery of affordable homes” by working with partners, even during the last months of the 2021-26 grant programme.

He said that affordable housing delivery fell by only 2%, compared to drops of 11% and 23% in open market and private rented sector completions.

“I’d expect our affordable delivery to ramp up in 2026 as we work through the additional funding that will come in in the autumn,” Mr Teagle said.

He said Vistry is “already seeing that uptick” as housing associations have already begun discussions with the house builder about schemes that “will deliver homes early within the new [Social and Affordable Homes Programme]”.

“We’re seeing plenty of evidence now of partners wanting to respond to the delivery covenant from the government following the policy announcements and funding commitments that have been given,” Mr Teagle added.

The firm is in the process of submitting a bid to the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), which opened for bidding last month, and hopes to “have a high degree of visibility of Vistry’s grant under the programme by the half year”.

Mr Teagle told Inside Housing that Vistry is bidding for Homes England’s ‘strategic partnership plus’ route, which almost tripled the funding cap from £250m under the last programme to £700m.

“Our ambition means that we think we can really help deliver homes and play an even bigger role as a strategic partner plus,” he said.