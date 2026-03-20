Will the flexibility that has been applied to affordable housing in London go national?

I believe this can come about if there is a reintroduction of flexibility into the system – a system that has become accustomed to the binary application of policy and guidance and has lost sight of the overarching role of the planning system to balance impacts and benefits.

The professional judgement of planning officers to interpret and apply policy and guidance should be at the heart of the planning system, but too often it is not.

Flexibility in interpreting policy and guidance is not the same as deregulation: it is about mitigating the impact of development, sometimes through trade-offs. It is about accepting that a scheme can deliver benefits even if it does not deliver – in the case of London – cycle storage or includes single-aspect units. What we have experienced in London is that where policies and guidance are applied absolutely, high-quality developments become unviable.

So the Homes for London package is a welcome step. Not only will it increase affordable housing figures, but it should herald a return of professional judgement and the acknowledgement that flexibility must sometimes trump guidance.

“I advocate for the roll-out of something akin to the Homes for London package across England”

In my mind there is no justification for this stopping at the M25. Flexibility will be key if we are to deliver 300,000 homes per year across England.

So I advocate for the roll-out of something akin to the Homes for London package across England. Only then will the planning system be able to acknowledge and respond to the current realities of development viability.

The difficulty outside London is in how flexibility can be delivered. While in London the mayor can remove or alter policy and guidance impacting 33 local planning authorities (LPAs), across much of England planning policy and guidance remains the preserve of over 300 LPAs.

Government must therefore drive this change, with National Development Management Policies (NDMPs) being an obvious vehicle through which flexibility can cascade down to planning decisions. The government must ensure that flexibility is at the heart of NDMPs and that LPAs are encouraged to apply professional judgement when the application of NDMPs and guidance has a direct impact on viability.

Nowhere is immune from viability challenges such as those that have ushered in the collapse in housebuilding in London in recent years. It is therefore critical in the delivery of both market and affordable housing that emergency measures are not confined within the M25.

James Cogan, director, Boyer London