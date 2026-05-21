The government announced plans for the strategy in December 2025.

It said the strategy, set to be published in 2027 and “based on evidence of what works”, will provide a “clear view” on the skills, experience and accountabilities required of those working in built environment professions, trades and occupations across the entire building process.

The call for evidence was announced alongside the publication of the government’s fourth progress report on the recommendations made in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 report.

The second and final report in 2024 made 58 suggestions for change, including a review of the definition of higher-risk buildings, a reconsideration of the appropriateness of ‘stay put’ and a single regulator to oversee the entire construction industry.

According to the update, the government has completed 21 out of 61 recommendations, including three carried over from the Phase 1 report. The remaining 40 are still in progress.

According to the update, the government “remains on track to deliver all recommendations within four years”.

“As set out previously, we expect it will take this amount of time as some recommendations cannot be delivered without passing new legislation,” the report said.