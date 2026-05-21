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The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has launched a call for evidence on a new building professions strategy.
It said the strategy, set to be published in 2027 and “based on evidence of what works”, will provide a “clear view” on the skills, experience and accountabilities required of those working in built environment professions, trades and occupations across the entire building process.
The government announced plans for the strategy in December 2025.
The call for evidence was announced alongside the publication of the government’s fourth progress report on the recommendations made in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 report.
The second and final report in 2024 made 58 suggestions for change, including a review of the definition of higher-risk buildings, a reconsideration of the appropriateness of ‘stay put’ and a single regulator to oversee the entire construction industry.
According to the update, the government has completed 21 out of 61 recommendations, including three carried over from the Phase 1 report. The remaining 40 are still in progress.
According to the update, the government “remains on track to deliver all recommendations within four years”.
“As set out previously, we expect it will take this amount of time as some recommendations cannot be delivered without passing new legislation,” the report said.
Samantha Dixon, under-secretary of state for building safety, fire and local growth, said: “The Grenfell tragedy should never have happened, and we remain committed to learning and acting on its failings.
“High standards, responsibility and safety must underpin the whole building process, upheld by everyone across the profession.
“The measures announced today are an important step to cementing these standards and delivering on our commitment of safe homes fit for the future.”
The government has also launched a consultation on the design of its planned new College of Fire and Rescue, another recommendation from the final report.
It said the college will “help strengthen the professionalism and skills” of leaders and firefighters across the fire and rescue sector, improve consistency of standards across services and widen access to best practice.
Alongside this, MHCLG announced plans to work in partnership with the building control sector to “reform the system to protect future growth and maintain standards”, accepting recommendations made by the Building Control Independent Panel.
This week, the Metropolitan Police announced that it expects to submit evidence files for the Crown Prosecution Service to consider charging up to 57 individuals and 20 organisations over the Grenfell Tower fire.
It expects the files will be submitted by September this year, but that a final decision on whether to bring charges could take until June 2027 – 10 years after the fire that killed 72 people.
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